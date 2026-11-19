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(Left to Right) Marissa Mayer; Alysa Liu; Sherri McMullen; William Forsythe rehearsing his The Blake Works on stage with San Francisco Ballet // © San Francisco Ballet, photo by Lindsey Rallo

Atmosphere at San Francisco Ballet's 2026 Opening Night Gala // © Drew Altizer Photography, photo by David Zahrobsky

Honorary Chairs include Dazzle AI CEO Marissa Mayer, Olympian Alysa Liu, CEO of luxury fashion boutique Sherri McMullen, and Choreographer William Forsythe

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet) announced programming and Honorary Chairs for the 2027 Opening Night Gala, taking place on Thursday, January 14 to usher in SF Ballet's 94th Repertory Season. Curated by Artistic Director Tamara Rojo, the event will feature a black-tie dinner by McCalls Catering & Events and a one-night-only performance at the War Memorial Opera House, followed by the legendary after party in City Hall with event design by Stanlee R. Gatti Designs. As a historic first, this year's Gala is championed by four Honorary Chairs who are each renowned innovators with significant impact on the Bay Area community in their respective disciplines, aligning with SF Ballet's mission to shape the future of ballet and uplift San Francisco's creative spirit around the world.Honorary Chairs for the 2027 Opening Night Gala include:.Honorary Chair: Marissa Mayer. Google's first female engineer, the CEO and founder of Dazzle AI, and the former CEO of Yahoo!, Marissa Mayer joined the SF Ballet Board of Trustees in 2006..Honorary After Party Chair: Alysa Liu. A Bay Area-local and former student of Oakland School for the Arts, Alysa Liu is an Olympic champion figure skater, achieving international acclaim after winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan..Fashion Chair: Sherri McMullen. The founder and CEO of McMullen, a luxury fashion boutique based in San Francisco, Sherri McMullen opened her flagship store on Union Square's Maiden Lane this past September..Visionary Chair: William Forsythe. Following SF Ballet's crowd-favorite spring 2026 presentation of Forsythe's The Blake Works, the esteemed dancemaker will premiere a new work created for the Company at this year's Gala performance.Programming for the one-night-only performance, beginning at 8pm, includes:.The North American premiere of a pas de deux from SF Ballet Choreographer-in-Residence Yuri Possokhov and composer Ilya Demutsky's Nureyev, a groundbreaking piece that premiered in 2017 at Russia's Bolshoi Theatre and was later banned from the Bolshoi's repertoire for featuring a gay relationship on stage;.A world premiere commission from Forsythe, featuring six SF Ballet Company members; and.A selection of beloved works by George Balanchine, previews of two timeless story ballets in the 2027 Season, and other Gala-exclusive one-off pieces.Tickets for the fundraising dinner are on sale now. The donor and subscriber presale for performance-only tickets begins today, with the public sale beginning on Monday, November 23. After party-only tickets will be available starting in December.Opening Night Gala DinnerHosted in partnership with the SF Ballet Auxiliary, Gala Chair Rochelle Lacey, Dinner Chair Jill McNay, and Décor Chair Allison Sievers, the evening begins with a red-carpet reception in the Polk Street lobby of City Hall at 5pm. Dinner follows at 6pm in this historic San Francisco landmark. Tickets: $2,000-12,500.Young Patrons Circle DinnerThe Young Patrons Circle (YPC) dinner, co-chaired by Natasha Batten, Caleb Keime, and John Oberbeck, begins at 5:45pm with a red-carpet reception in the Van Ness lobby of City Hall, followed by a dinner buffet in the South Light Court at 6pm. YPC is a social and philanthropic group of 150+ young professionals. Tickets start at $650 and include an annual membership to YPC.After PartyThis year's after party, chaired by SF Ballet Auxiliary member Lillian Phan Pickering, will feature a performance by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus. Partygoers will step into a transformed City Hall with an open bar, pop-ups from local food partners, interactive photo opportunities, dancing, and more.TicketsTo purchase dinner tickets, visit our website. Gala performance-only tickets and tickets for the 2026–2027 Season are available via the Ticket Services Office at 415-865-2000, Monday through Friday from 10am to 4pm or online at . Tickets for the Gala performance start at $37. General Admission After Party tickets may be purchased as an add-on to a performance ticket for an additional $185. Prices are subject to change.Silent AuctionA virtual auction featuring a select collection of bespoke SF Ballet behind-the-scenes experiences and one-of-a-kind local opportunities goes live Wednesday, January 13, and closes at 11:59pm on Friday, January 15.Proceeds from the Gala benefit a wide range of SF Ballet artistic initiatives, including new work development, scholarships for SF Ballet School students, and community education programs for thousands of children, young adults, families, and seniors.The 2027 Opening Night Gala Presenting Sponsor is Osterweis Capital Management, alongside Patron Sponsor KPMG and Supporting Sponsors The Huntington Hotel, Anthropic, and U.S. Bank. The Gala's Caviar Sponsor is The Caviar Co. and Official Wine Sponsor Patz & Hall, with sparkling wine provided by the SF Ballet Auxiliary. The Benefactor Party is sponsored by The Conservatory at One Sansome and The Holbrook House.

Lucy Kudlinski

Resnicow and Associates

+1 212-671-5156

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SAN FRANCISCO BALLET ANNOUNCES DETAILS FOR THE 2027 OPENING NIGHT GALA News Provided By Resnicow and Associates November 19, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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