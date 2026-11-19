FFraud's open IP fraud database by each address's most serious observed threat, build of November 3, 2026

FFraud's fraud detection API is free with unlimited use: IP fraud scores, device fingerprinting, email checks and 1.65 million bad IPs on GitHub.

- FFraudHERFORD, GERMANY, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FFraud has made fraud detection fully free. Its API gives any IP address a fraud score, checks any email address and now fingerprints every device that visits a website. Use is unlimited: there are no daily or monthly caps, no credit card requirement and no paid plan to upgrade to.The newest part is device fingerprinting. It gives every phone and browser a stable ID, so a website can see one person behind ten accounts, even after that person clears their cookies. FFraud also publishes its database of 1,651,503 confirmed malicious IP addresses on GitHub, free for anyone to download and use.What FFraud offers for free- IP fraud score: a score from 0 to 100 for any IP address, with VPN, proxy, Tor and datacenter flags.- Device fingerprinting: a stable ID and a risk score for every device, across visits, new accounts and cleared cookies.- Email checks: throwaway inboxes, invalid addresses, phishing domains and known spam addresses, caught in one call.- More than 20 free tools: IP, email and domain lookups on ffraud, with no account and no key.- A malicious IP database: 1,651,503 confirmed malicious IP addresses on GitHub, under the MIT license.- A disposable email list: 224,884 throwaway email domains on GitHub, under the same license.- AI agents: an MCP server that Claude, Cursor and any other MCP client can use.How the IP fraud score worksEvery IP address gets a score from 0 to 100, and FFraud publishes what to do with it:- 0 to 30: let the visitor in.- 31 to 85: ask for one more step, such as an email confirmation or a captcha.- 86 and up: block.The answer also says whether the address belongs to a VPN, a proxy, a residential proxy, a Tor exit or a datacenter server, and it names the VPN provider when FFraud knows it. Every answer gives its reason in plain words, so a website always knows why a visitor scored high.Simple checks need no account and no key: one address in, one answer out. A free account adds an API key, batch lookups for many addresses at once and a dashboard.FFraud's free IP reputation check, IP blacklist check, IP abuse check and proxy and VPN check run on the same engine, right on the website.Device fingerprinting: one device behind many accountsPeople who abuse a website rarely stop at one account: they clear their cookies, switch email addresses and sign up again. FFraud's device fingerprinting gives every device a stable ID that survives all of that, plus a risk score.Setup takes one script on the page and one call from the website's server. The answer shows the device, the network behind it, what the visit tried to hide and how fast the device moves through the site. It also links every account that used the same device, and webhooks send the results to the website's own systems.The key that goes into the page only works from the websites its owner lists. In the FFraud dashboard, each device has its own page with every account that used it and every address it came from. Device fingerprinting is free with every FFraud account.Email checks that stop throwaway inboxesA throwaway inbox takes seconds to create and is gone the next day. FFraud's email check catches it, along with invalid addresses, role accounts such as info@ or admin@, phishing domains and known spam addresses, all in one call. Real inboxes such as Gmail and Outlook always pass.A website can block or challenge throwaway addresses right at signup. That stops most fake accounts, repeated free trials and card testing before they start, while real users pass untouched.Using the three checks togetherAt signup, a website can run all three checks at once. A real inbox, a home connection and a new device pass. A throwaway inbox, a datacenter address and a device that already opened five accounts are challenged or blocked.At checkout, the IP fraud score and the device ID catch card testing: many payment attempts in a short time, from one device or from addresses with a record of abuse. At login, a high score on an address the account has never used is a good reason to ask for a second factor.Each check works on its own, so a website can start with the one it needs most and add the others later, all on the same free plan.Who it is forFFraud fits any website where one person with many accounts costs money: software with free trials, online shops at checkout, marketplaces and communities fighting spam accounts, apps that pay referral or signup bonuses, and any service that runs promotions for new customers. Because it costs nothing, a one-person shop can run the same checks as a large platform.Getting started in three steps1. Try it: check any IP address or email on ffraud, or with one API call, with no account and no key.2. Get a free key: a free account adds an API key, batch lookups of many addresses at once and a dashboard.3. Add the device ID: put one script on the page and make one call from the server, and every visit gets a device ID and a risk score.A free database of 1.65 million malicious IPsFFraud publishes its confirmed attackers at github/FFraud-com/ip-fraud-database. The list holds 1,651,503 IP addresses. Each one was confirmed at least twice by independent observations and scored 50 or above. The repository also lists 546 smaller networks whose observed addresses were overwhelmingly abusive and ran proxies or VPNs.Each address is labeled with the most serious threat FFraud observed from it. Command and control servers make up the largest group, with 681,160 addresses, or 41.2 percent. General abuse follows with 427,431, then spam with 265,550 and botnets with 138,897. Brute force attacks on logins account for 86,355 addresses, malware for 32,216, web attacks for 12,066 and scanning for 7,828.The download is the copy built on November 3, 2026, and FFraud is not updating it for now. The free API always answers from the live database. A second repository, github/FFraud-com/disposable-email-domains, holds 224,884 throwaway email domains under the same MIT license, which allows commercial use as well.The files are made for blocking known attackers in bulk, for example in a firewall. For a decision about one visitor, the API knows more than the files hold. An address reported only once stays out of the public files until a second, independent confirmation.What unlimited use meansFFraud has one plan, and it costs $0. There are no daily caps and no monthly caps, and IP lookups are unlimited, with or without a key.The only guard is a short fair-use limit on bursts, which keeps the API fast for everyone. A caller that sends a very large burst gets a short pause, and it clears on its own. Teams with heavy workloads, such as a big batch job or a busy gateway, can email... with one sentence about their project, and FFraud raises their limit, still for free.Plug it into any app or AI agent in minutesFFraud is built to be plugged in fast. Its documentation covers every endpoint and field, its OpenAPI file loads into any API client, and a single text file hands an AI model the whole documentation at once. Every page of the docs carries a Copy for AI button as well.AI assistants connect through FFraud's MCP server at ffraud/api/mcp, free, with no key and nothing to install:- Claude Code: one command in the terminal (claude mcp add).- OpenAI Codex: one command (codex mcp add) for the Codex CLI and its IDE extension.- Cursor: three lines in its MCP settings.- ChatGPT: the server address added once as a custom connector.- VS Code and Windsurf: the same address in their MCP settings.Once connected, the model checks an IP address, an email address, a domain or a whole website by itself and explains the result in plain words. For agents built directly on a model's API, the docs provide ready tool definitions for Claude and OpenAI and a system prompt for fraud checks. An agent can even request its own API key without a browser: FFraud emails the account owner a single Approve button.Community reports and a free reviewAnyone can report an abusive IP address on ffraud, without signing up and anonymously if they want. A report with logs or a screenshot is far more likely to be confirmed, and every sender's reports are checked for duplicates.If an address is listed by mistake, its owner can ask for a free review. A person checks every request, and real mistakes come off the list. Shared addresses cause most of them: cloud servers pass from customer to customer, and VPNs, proxies and carrier networks put many people behind one address. That is why FFraud's score works best next to the email and device checks."A small shop fighting fake signups gets the same fraud score, device fingerprinting and email checks as a big platform, and it can download our malicious IP database for its own firewall," the company said.Questions people askIs FFraud really free? Yes. Every check is free on one plan at $0, with no daily or monthly caps and no credit card. A free account adds an API key, batch lookups and a dashboard.Is there a limit on how much FFraud can be used? Use is unlimited. The only guard is a short fair-use limit on bursts, which clears on its own, and teams with heavy workloads can ask for a higher one at no cost.What is a good IP fraud score? 30 or below. FFraud's guidance is to let 0 to 30 in, challenge 31 to 85 and block 86 and up.What is device fingerprinting? It gives a phone or a browser a stable ID, so a website recognizes it across visits, new accounts and cleared cookies. FFraud adds a risk score and links the accounts that used the same device.What is browser fingerprinting used for? Websites use it to spot one person behind many accounts, repeated free trials and automated visitors, even after a visitor clears cookies.Can FFraud tell if an IP is a VPN or a proxy? Yes. It flags VPNs, proxies, residential proxies, Tor exits and datacenter servers, and names the VPN provider when it knows it.Is there a free malicious IP database? Yes. FFraud publishes 1,651,503 confirmed malicious IP addresses at github/FFraud-com/ip-fraud-database under the MIT license, free for commercial use too.How can a website spot throwaway email addresses? It sends the address to FFraud's free email check, in the browser or with one API call, and the answer says whether the inbox is disposable.Does FFraud work with AI agents? Yes. One command adds FFraud's MCP server at ffraud/api/mcp to Claude Code or OpenAI Codex, Cursor and ChatGPT connect to the same address, and the docs give tool definitions for any model.What if an IP is listed by mistake? Its owner can ask for a free review on ffraud, without an account. A person checks every request.Does FFraud need a credit card? No. There is no paid plan to upgrade to, so FFraud never asks for a card.Can FFraud check many IP addresses at once? Yes. A free API key adds batch lookups, still with no daily or monthly caps.Does the device ID still work after cookies are cleared? Yes. It recognizes a device across visits, new accounts and cleared cookies.How the numbers were readThe counts come from FFraud's public files on GitHub: the IP fraud database build of November 3, 2026, with 1,651,503 addresses and 546 networks, and the disposable email list of the same build, with 224,884 domains. The categories are each address's worst observed threat as the file records it. The plan, the limits and the features come from FFraud's own pages and documentation, read on November 19, 2026. FFraud's website is at ffraud, and its open data at github/FFraud-com/ip-fraud-database and github/FFraud-com/disposable-email-domains.About FFraud: FFraud (ffraud) is a free fraud detection API based in Germany. It scores IP addresses for abuse, proxies, VPNs and Tor, checks email addresses for throwaway and invalid domains, and gives websites a free device ID that recognizes returning devices and automated visitors. Every check is free with unlimited use and no daily or monthly caps, and its lists of malicious IP addresses and throwaway email domains are free open data on GitHub under the MIT license.

Billal Ainaoui

FFraud

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Fully Free IP Fraud Score and Device Fingerprinting API: FFraud Offers Unlimited Use With No Caps News Provided By Obsidian UG (haftungsbeschränkt) November 19, 2026, 21:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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