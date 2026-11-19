San Diego Business Journal recognizes Lezama as TOOTRiS now expands beyond Child Care to include elder care and pet care, supporting through every stage of life

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alessandra Lezama, Founder and CEO of TOOTRiS, has been named to the San Diego Business Journal's 2026 SD500, an annual publication profiling the region's most influential business and civic leaders. Lezama has appeared on the list four times since founding TOOTRiS in 2019.

With more than 300,000 vetted providers, TOOTRiS is the nation's largest technology platform for Child Care, partnering with government agencies, employers, and providers to modernize access, funding, and administration of Child Care systems.

As part of Lezama's national efforts to create a unified Child Care infrastructure, TOOTRiS brought leading voices from more than 40 states together for its second annual WINGS Summit in San Diego. The gathering united industry leaders, employers, policymakers, and innovators to share ideas, exchange strategies, and advance solutions that help families access affordable care and strengthen economic growth.

The recognition also comes as TOOTRiS expands beyond Child Care to include elder care and pet care services. The expansion builds on Lezama's vision of bringing care needs together under one platform, giving families greater freedom to pursue personal and professional goals while helping employers support their teams.

“San Diego is home to extraordinary people who turn big ideas into meaningful change, and it is an honor to be recognized among them,” said Lezama.“We started TOOTRiS because families needed a better way to find and afford Child Care. As we expand into elder care and pet care, our mission remains the same: helping people care for those who depend on them while pursuing their own potential.”

TOOTRiS enables parents to search, compare, and enroll in Child Care in real time. Its fully managed Child Care Benefits help employers provide financial support while giving parents the flexibility to choose care that meets their family's needs.

For Child Care providers, TOOTRiS offers technology at no cost to help them grow and nurture their programs without technology limitations. Providers can showcase their programs, share real-time availability, and manage enrollment, billing, and parent communications.

Lezama also champions partnerships that bring employer and government funding together to make Child Care more affordable and maximize the impact of available resources. These efforts advance the company's founding vision: creating a world where every human can reach their maximum potential to live more meaningful, abundant, and equitable lives.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive technology platform for Child Care, partnering with government agencies, employers, and providers to modernize access, funding, and administration of Child Care systems. Through its platform, TOOTRiS streamlines complex funding models - including subsidies, cost-sharing programs like Tri-Share, and employer benefits - into one integrated, transparent digital experience. With a network spanning more than 300,000 vetted providers, TOOTRiS helps strengthen local Child Care systems, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure more families can reliably find and afford quality care. For more information, visit .

Jeff McAdam

TOOTRiS

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TOOTRiS Founder Alessandra Lezama Named to SD500 List of San Diego's Most Influential People News Provided By TOOTRiS November 19, 2026, 21:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology



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