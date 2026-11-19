Hackensack Radiology Group and a top academic medical center show how Primordial's vendor-agnostic approach improves patient care and radiologist satisfaction

- Andy Stahl, General Manager, Primordial Design, Inc.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Primordial Design, Inc. (“Primordial”), a provider of quality, communication, and workflow solutions for radiology, today announced the successful production deployment of two integrations with Rad AI, the leader in AI-powered radiology reporting. At Hackensack Radiology Group, Primordial's Actionable Findings solution now works tightly integrated with Rad AI Reporting. At a leading academic medical center, Primordial's Reading Workflow Orchestration platform is integrated with Rad AI Reporting for the radiology group led by Drs. Marc Kohli and John Mongan.

Both integrations use FHIRCast, one of the emerging and modern standards for synchronizing context across clinical applications. Radiologists can move between worklist, reporting, and findings communication without re-keying data or switching context.

Hackensack Radiology Group: One Actionable Findings Instance Integrated with a large, regional Integrated Delivery Network of Hospitals and a Private Practice Group

Hackensack Radiology Group (HRG) has deployed a single instance of Primordial's Actionable Findings platform, integrating the Rad AI Reporting interface directly with a regional health system's enterprise platforms to automate closed-loop critical findings tracking and compliance in a single, shared audit trail without duplicate data entry.

The joint implementation establishes an operational blueprint for independent physician practices seeking deep enterprise integration within health systems while maintaining workflow autonomy.

“Primordial was a breath of fresh air,” said Dr. Mohit Naik, President of Hackensack Radiology Group.“They listened carefully, understood the nuanced operational realities of our alignment with the health system, and streamlined what could have been an onerous contracting and integration process. Their technical execution delivered a seamless, zero-friction solution that bridges private practice speed with enterprise-grade clinical follow-through.”

Academic Medical Center: Two Dictation Platforms, Side by Side

For Dr. Marc Kohli and his group at a leading academic medical center, Primordial built concurrent integrations between its Reading Workflow Orchestration platform (aka PRISM or WFO) and two dictation platforms, including Rad AI Reporting.

Radiologists work from the same orchestrated worklist regardless of which dictation platform they use. The group can compare user experience and efficiency gains in real clinical work, rather than in a demo, and choose the best fit on evidence.

“Dictation changes are high-risk, working with Primordial helped us make a more informed decision. They were responsive, and always available over the course of the project as timelines changed relative to other projects and dependencies.”

- Dr. Marc Kohli, Professor, Associate Chair, Clinical Informatics, and Former Chair of the SIIM Board of Directors

The integrations also reflect Rad AI's commitment to helping radiology practices connect their preferred reporting and workflow solutions.

“We built Rad AI as radiologists, for radiologists. Our customers should have the freedom to choose the solutions they trust and expect those solutions to work well together,” said Jeffrey Chang, Co-founder and President at Rad AI.

“Those solutions also need to support each radiologist's preferences and the subspecialty and site-specific workflows they rely on. That's why we're committed to an open ecosystem, modern integration standards, and partnerships like Primordial.”

Agnostic, Open, and Interoperable by Design

Primordial has always been vendor-agnostic, and it will always stay that way. The company immediately adopts new standards such as FHIRCast and/or will develop to legacy integration methods, like XML and COM integrations, so radiologists get a better experience inside the third-party applications they already use.

This approach makes Primordial a strategic partner to radiology providers in every type of practice, from private groups to academic departments. The shared goal is better patient care and greater radiologist job satisfaction.

Primordial pairs deep radiology domain expertise, a forward deployed engineer (FDE) business model since before that designation existed, and the technical skill to integrate across RIS, PACS, EMR, and reporting systems. Its willingness to collaborate sets it apart from vendors that take an all-or-none, single-source approach.

Visit Primordial at RSNA, Booth 5171



Andy Stahl

Primordial Design, Inc.

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Primordial Integrates Actionable Findings and Reading Workflow Orchestration with Rad AI Reporting News Provided By Primordial Design, Inc. November 19, 2026, 21:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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