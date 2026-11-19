On-Site Drapery Cleaners

Sixth unit brings same-day, eco-friendly cleaning and flameproofing to Texas schools and theaters

- Brad DaviesDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On-Site Drapery Cleaners, a leading provider of mobile drapery cleaning and flameproofing services for stage and theater venues, today announced the launch of a new mobile drapery cleaning truck based in Dallas, Texas. The South-Central unit is the company's sixth, joining mobile cleaning trucks already operating from Tampa, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Trenton, New Jersey; Burbank, California; and Toronto, Ontario, Canada.The Dallas-based truck brings On-Site's proprietary non-immersion cleaning technology and same-day service to Texas schools, theaters, and other commercial venues. Technicians take down draperies on site, clean them in a high-capacity mobile drum using a dry-powder process with forced-air extraction, and re-hang them the same day. The process uses no water and no chemical solvents, produces no wastewater or toxic dry-cleaning waste, and carries the company's guarantee of no shrinkage, no color fade, and no fabric distortion. Because no liquids are used, existing flame-retardant treatments are not stripped away. On-Site can also reapply flame retardant and issue certification for fire-code compliance, including NFPA 705, during the same visit.“For years we've driven our Florida truck to Texas each season to keep up with requests from customers like the University of Texas, Six Flags and numerous local School Districts across the State,” said Brad Davies, president of On-Site Drapery Cleaners.“A dedicated truck in Texas means we can respond quicker and at a lower cost, all year round. Our new Dallas truck brings our proprietary non-immersion cleaning process right to the customer's location anywhere in the State. We clean and flameproof stage draperies on site, often in a single day, with no water, toxic solvents, and none of the shrinkage that comes with traditional cleaning. This is the service theater venues have been asking for, and we're proud to be finally local in Texas.”Stage draperies in theaters and schools are core markets for On-Site. Texas is home to more than 80 performing arts centers and over 400 theaters. The Texas Education Agency reported 9,105 public school campuses and 1,202 school systems. Many of those campuses operate auditoriums whose stage curtains require regular cleaning and flame-retardant recertification. The Dallas truck will also serve hotels, college dormitories, healthcare facilities, banquet halls and other commercial facilities with draperies, helping them keep the facility clean and in compliance with the Fire Code.With the Dallas launch, On-Site now operates six mobile drapery cleaning locations in North America:.On-Site South-Central, Dallas, Texas.On-Site Southeast, Tampa, Florida.On-Site Midwest, Chicago, Illinois.On-Site Northeast, Trenton, New Jersey.On-Site West, Burbank, California.On-Site Canada, Toronto, OntarioVenues across most U.S. regions can request service at or by calling 800-465-2082. Canadian requests can be made at .About On-Site Drapery CleanersOn-Site Drapery Cleaners is the market leader providing mobile drapery cleaning and flameproofing services, specializing in stage and theater venues as well as schools, hotels, healthcare facilities, and other commercial clients. Founded in 1978, the company uses a proprietary non-immersion process - no water, no solvents, and no toxic waste or residue. On-Site guarantees no shrinkage, no color fade, and no fabric distortion, and also provides flame-retardant application, testing, and certification; drapery and track repairs; and new stage curtains and tracks. The company is based in Palm Harbor, Florida, and serves most North American regions from six mobile-unit locations. For more information, visit .

Brad Davies

On-Site Drapery Cleaners

+1 800-465-2082

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On-Site Drapery Cleaners Launches Dallas Mobile Drapery Cleaning Truck News Provided By Hwy52 Digital November 19, 2026, 21:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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