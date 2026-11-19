Dr Samara Toussaint introduces an illustrated story about an autistic girl who learns she does not have to hide her differences to find friendship & acceptance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Path2Growth Counseling has announced the release of Mara's Magic Mask, a children's picture book by psychologist Dr. Samara Toussaint, PsyD. The book explores masking in autistic children and encourages conversations about self-acceptance, emotional needs, and understanding individual differences.The story follows Mara, a young girl preparing to attend her cousin's birthday party. Although she is excited about the celebration, she also feels nervous about being around other people. Before leaving home, she puts on her red dress and her special magic mask. For Mara, the mask represents the effort she makes to behave in ways that others expect, even when those expectations do not match how she naturally feels or acts.At the party, Mara becomes interested in a yellow butterfly. As she follows it, the noise and activity around her become overwhelming. Her mask slips, and she struggles to manage the busy environment. Her grandfather notices her discomfort and helps her find a quiet place where she can take a break and feel comfortable being herself.With her grandfather's encouragement, Mara eventually returns to the other children and shares an idea for a game involving the butterfly. The children join her, giving Mara an opportunity to connect with them without hiding her natural behaviors and interests. Through this experience, she begins to understand that she does not need a mask to be accepted.The book also includes educational resources for parents, caregivers, educators, and service providers. These sections introduce masking, explain some of the ways it may appear in children's everyday lives, and offer suggestions for supporting children in social and educational settings. The material encourages adults to consider a child's emotional and sensory needs rather than focusing only on whether the child can meet certain social expectations.Additional discussion questions help families and educators talk with children about the story, including its themes of friendship, feelings, personal differences, and belonging.Dr. Toussaint's work is informed by her experience as a psychologist and her commitment to supporting neurodivergent children and families. She describes the larger purpose behind the book as a desire to create a world where autistic girls and women do not feel pressured to hide or change themselves to be accepted. Her vision is for them to live authentically, confidently, and comfortably as themselves.Through Mara's experience, the book gives children and the adults in their lives an opportunity to discuss what it means to feel accepted without having to pretend to be someone else.About Dr. Samara ToussaintDr. Samara Toussaint, PsyD, is a psychologist and founder of Path2Growth Counseling. Her work focuses on neurodivergence, trauma, and strengths-based care. She supports children, families, and educators in understanding individual emotional and developmental needs through a neuroaffirming approach. Mara's Magic Mask reflects her interest in helping children feel understood, supported, and accepted. She dedicated the book to her grandparents, particularly her grandfather, who encouraged her curiosity, love of learning, and interest in storytelling.Book InformationTitle: Mara's Magic MaskAuthor: Dr. Samara Toussaint, PsyDPaperback ISBN: 979-8-90190-784-9Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-90190-785-6Book AvailabilityGoogle Books:Amazon:

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PATH2GROWTH COUNSELING ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF MARA'S MAGIC MASK, A CHILDREN'S BOOK ABOUT AUTISM AND SELF-ACCEPTANCE News Provided By Beehive Agency November 19, 2026, 21:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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