Zelenskyy Asserts Russia Failed to Divide Europe on the Battlefield

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday (local time) said Russia had lost 2026 to Ukraine on the "battlefield" and failed in its attempt to "divide Europe", while accusing Moscow of targeting civilians with ballistic missiles and stressing the importance of "European unity" amid the ongoing war. Speaking at the Coalition of the Willing meeting, Zelenskyy said Russia's military campaign against Ukraine had suffered setbacks, while its attempts to weaken European unity had also proved unsuccessful.

"Without a doubt, Russia has lost 2026 to Ukraine on the battlefield. And without a doubt, it is hell-bent on vanquishing the civilians with ballistic missiles. And this is not a question of people's resilience. It is simply that these are unfair rules. Even in war, there are certain rules. This is absolutely unfair," he said.

Accusing Russia of attempting to undermine unity among European countries, Zelenskyy said Moscow's efforts had been futile and that the Coalition of the Willing meeting demonstrated the continued solidarity of Ukraine's partners. "And Russia is betting on fighting against European unity. So far, this fight has been completely futile. Russia has lost this battle as well – its attempt to divide Europe. And our meeting today – once again, I thank our partners – demonstrates exactly that," he said.

Referring to US President Donald Trump, the Ukrainian President said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin might have raised certain issues with Trump, although the details of their conversation were not known. "I am sure Putin probably raised certain issues with President Trump. We do not know what they discussed. President Trump spoke today, and his message was that he strongly wants to end the war," Zelenskyy said. He further emphasised that a strong and united Europe was important not only for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict but also for European countries themselves.

"But I would like to say to absolutely everyone – our colleagues, all of you, and the U.S. President's envoys: a strong Europe is very important not only for Ukraine during the war. It is also important for Europe itself," he added. Meanwhile, in a post on X following his bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed the outcome of the Coalition of the Willing meeting and their immediate priorities. "We continued our talks with Friedrich Merz in a bilateral format. The Chancellor and I discussed how the Coalition of the Willing meeting went and what we will focus on first and foremost. Of course, diplomacy is our priority, and most of today's conversations have focused on that," he said.

However, Zelenskyy stressed that Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine, making sustained international support necessary alongside diplomatic efforts. "But at the same time, Russia is not letting up in the brutality of its strikes, which is why it is important to continue supporting Ukraine," he said. Highlighting Germany's role in supporting Ukraine and shaping the broader negotiation process, Zelenskyy said Berlin's leadership was particularly important in matters concerning air defence and financial assistance for the coming year. "There are issues where German leadership plays a decisive role not only in supporting Ukraine but also in shaping the overall situation in the negotiation process. In particular, these include air defence and financial assistance for next year. We also discussed our efforts to ensure security guarantees for Ukraine," he said.

He added that the teams of both countries would work on the issues discussed and thanked Merz for organising the meetings in Berlin and Germany for its continued support. "Our teams will work through all these issues. I thank Friedrich for organising all of today's meetings in Berlin and Germany for its unwavering support," Zelenskyy said. Meanwhile, the first-ever trilateral summit involving the leaders of the United States, Russia and China was held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen on November 19. The discussions focused on major global challenges, including the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, nuclear disarmament, international security and energy cooperation. Following the summit, the three countries adopted a joint "Declaration towards Peace", outlining their commitment to reforming the United Nations to enable it to respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfil its fundamental mission of maintaining international peace and security. (ANI)