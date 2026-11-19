MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BrightView) common stock (NYSE: BV).

BrightView is a commercial landscaping company that is a private equity roll-up sponsored by KKR. One of BrightView's segments is Development Services (DS). DS does landscape architecture and pool and water system management. In fiscal 2026, DS made up about 26% of total BrightView sales.

After the market closed on November 10, 2026, BrightView announced weak fiscal fourth quarter 2026 results and fiscal 2027 guidance came in below expectations. The fourth quarter DS segment revenue fell almost 18% year-over-year. During the earnings call, the CEO said DS was negatively impacted by“A sharpening decline in the residential construction end-market, delays on several large jobs, and delayed bid awards as customers navigate a volatile macro-environment underpinned by higher interest rates and inflation. Since 2024, our development revenue related to residential projects has softened, in line with the broader slowdown in the residential construction, aimed in uncertain economic environment.” On that news, BrightView's stock price fell $1.56 per share to $9.87 on November 11, 2026, down 13.7% on heavy volume.

Investors who suffered losses trading in BrightView common stock and who would like to discuss the investigation should contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655, or ....

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