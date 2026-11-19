MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of MNTN, Inc. (MNTN) common stock (NYSE: MNTN)

MNTN helps companies advertise on streaming TV services like Hulu. Its technology targets potential customers, places ads on television, and measures whether those ads lead to website visits and sales.

After the market closed on 11/4/26, MNTN announced weak 3Q 2026 results and 4Q guidance came in below expectations, and they lowered full year guidance. Additionally, the company announced it let go of its CEO and appointed a new CEO. Two other executives got fired. In the earnings press release, the CFO said,“Our third quarter revenue increased 15% year-over-year and was impacted by unforeseen execution problems in our go-to-market organization.” On that news, MNTN's stock price fell $5.67 per share to $4.70 on 11/5/26, down 54.7% on very heavy volume.

Investors who suffered losses trading in MNTN common stock and who would like to discuss the investigation should contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655, or ....

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