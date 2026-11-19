If you purchased or acquired Kinross common stock between February 18, 2026, to September 23, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross” or the“Company”) (NYSE:KGC) in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Kinross common stock between February 18, 2026, to September 23, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until January 5, 2027 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:



According to the lawsuit, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Kinross' expected attributable production for the fiscal years 2026 through 2028. Defendants' statements included, among other things, repeated claims of confidence of their self-proclaimed "stable" guidance for production of approximately 2 million gold equivalent ounces ("Au eq. oz.") for each of the three fiscal years.

Defendants provide these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Kinross' production guidance; notably, that Kinross did not have the necessary resources and/or was otherwise ill equipped to achieve the approximately 2 million Au eq. oz. being projected. Such statements absent these material facts caused Kinross shareholders to purchase Kinross' securities at artificially inflated prices. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kinross shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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