MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continued Giant Sequoia Wildfire Threat Highlights Need for Renewed Federal and State Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after the Garnet Fire burned through the McKinley Grove of giant sequoia trees in California's Sierra National Forest, trees are resprouting and there is robust regeneration of giant sequoia seedlings. Members of the Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition (GSLC) documented the recovery during a November 4 tour led by Sierra National Forest personnel who manage the grove. The Coalition credits vegetation management via the 2024 Gigantea project, followed by emergency fuels-reduction work carried out during the wildfire, with preventing catastrophic loss of mature trees and says the results show why that work must happen before wildfire arrives, backed by sustained federal and state funding.







Healthy giant sequoia seedling regeneration in McKinley Grove one year after Garnet Fire. Photo: Olivia Roe, District Silviculturist, High Sierra Ranger District, Sierra National Forest

“What we observed in McKinley Grove one year after the fire is heartening, and it confirms what scientific research has consistently shown: proactive fuels reduction is the most effective way to restore wildfire resilience to giant sequoia groves,” said Kat Barton, Southern California Reforestation Senior Manager, at American Forests, a GSLC affiliate organization.“We were fortunate that weather and fire behavior gave the Incident Management Team time to quickly treat McKinley Grove, but luck is not a strategy. We have an obligation to prevent further loss of these irreplaceable forests, and there is no time to lose in continuing this critical work.”

McKinley Grove had been listed by the GSLC as a top priority for fuels-reduction treatment, but the flames came before the work could be done. Sustained federal and state support, including disbursing funds from California's Proposition 4 for wildfire resiliency projects, is essential to protect vulnerable groves before the next fire. Without these resources, critical work to reduce the risk of extreme wildfire cannot move forward.

On the tour, GSLC representatives observed that removing small trees and dead or downed fuels reduced flame lengths and how long fire burned near the trunks of large sequoias, compared with untreated areas. Some larger mid-story conifers, 20 to 30 inches in diameter, still carried fire toward the canopy. Heat-scorched needles were observed in some large sequoias, but torching was limited and localized. Three trees that experienced crown and root scorch are still alive but will be watched carefully in coming years for possible delayed mortality.









Left: pre-fuels reduction with dense ladder fuels; Right: post-fuels reduction with healthy distance between giant sequoia trees. Photo: Olivia Roe, District Silviculturist, High Sierra Ranger District, Sierra National Forest

The Garnet Fire began on August 24, 2025, after lightning struck a remote area of the Sierra Nevada, and burned nearly 60,000 acres, including McKinley Grove, an isolated 100-acre grove of more than 200 giant sequoias managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service. Over 12 days (Aug. 27 - Sept. 7), the Interagency Incident Management Team 10 laid water lines, ran 24-hour sprinklers to raise humidity in the grove, expanded existing shaded fuel breaks and cleared fuels around individual large trees. The fire's slow spread and favorable conditions made that work possible.

“We commend the Sierra National Forest and California Interagency Incident Management Team 10 for their work to protect the giant sequoias of McKinley Grove,” Barton added.“Giant sequoias are naturally fire-adapted, but after more than a century of fire suppression, many groves, including McKinley, are extremely vulnerable. McKinley Grove is also surrounded by forest where most other trees had died from drought and bark beetle infestations, adding to the fuel load.”

In the year since the Garnet Fire, local crews have continued to clear the grove of damaged trees that could serve as fuel in future wildfires. Following protocols established by other Coalition members, the team also has managed the handling of fuels removed from the grove to reduce the risk of beetle attacks on the surviving trees.

Before the Garnet Fire, the Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition had identified McKinley Grove as one of the most vulnerable of approximately 94 giant sequoia groves left in the world. Some of its sequoias are estimated to be 2,000 years old, and the tallest rises more than 230 feet. The last known wildfire to burn through the grove was in 1850, and there is no known history of prescribed fire there.

Since 2015, more than 17% of mature giant sequoias have perished in wildfires that are burning hotter and more intensely than ever before. Unprecedented mortality threatens this fire-tolerant species, which is essential to ecosystems and watersheds: iconic trees that live for millennia and stand as the world's largest.

About Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition

The Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition (GSLC) is a landscape-scale, multi-partner collaboration dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of giant sequoia grove ecosystems. Our coalition is composed of all federal, tribal, state and local agencies and organizations that manage giant sequoia groves in public, tribal or private nonprofit ownership. Our affiliate partners include select federal and state conservation agencies, nongovernmental organization conservation groups, and academic research partners with a shared commitment to protect and steward giant sequoias and their ecosystems from emerging threats associated with climate change and the extended absence of natural, low-severity wildfire processes on the landscape. Learn more at giantsequoias.org.

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Beatrice Kilat, Landis Communications Inc.

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