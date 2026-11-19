Platinum Health Direct Primary Care Clinic

John Davis M.D. Owner Platinum Health Direct Primary Care

Examination room

New physician-led primary care clinic on Jefferson Avenue near Nine Mile Road brings personalized healthcare and modern medical technology to Metro Detroit.

- John Davis, MD, Founder and Medical DirectorST. CLAIR SHORES, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Platinum Health Direct Primary Care is pleased to announce the opening of its new medical office at 25614 Jefferson Avenue in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, bringing a modern, personalized approach to primary care to residents of Macomb County and the surrounding Metro Detroit communities.Located along Jefferson Avenue near Nine Mile Road and the popular Nautical Mile district, the new practice offers patients a different healthcare experience centered on accessibility, longer appointments, advanced medical technology, and a direct relationship with their physician.Founded by John Davis, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician with more than a decade of clinical experience, Platinum Health Direct Primary Care operates through a membership-based healthcare model known as Direct Primary Care (DPC).Unlike traditional medical practices that rely primarily on insurance billing for office visits, the practice provides members with access to primary care services through an affordable monthly membership.A Different Approach to Primary Care in St. Clair ShoresPlatinum Health Direct Primary Care was established to address common frustrations with traditional healthcare, including limited appointment availability, rushed office visits, and difficulty communicating directly with a physician.The practice emphasizes same-day or next-day appointment availability, extended visits, and direct communication with the medical team.“Our goal is to bring back the physician-patient relationship while incorporating modern medical technology and giving patients more time, access, and personalized attention,” said Dr. Davis, Founder and Medical Director.Services include preventive healthcare, annual physical examinations, chronic disease management, routine laboratory testing, weight management, hormone-related healthcare, and treatment of common acute medical conditions.Modern Medical Technology Meets Personalized HealthcareThe newly opened St. Clair Shores medical office incorporates modern healthcare technology designed to support a more comprehensive patient experience.Among its technologies is the ShapeScale 3D body scanning system, which allows patients to visualize body measurements and monitor changes in body composition over time. This technology can be particularly useful for patients participating in physician-supervised weight management programs.The clinic also utilizes SmartHeart portable electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, providing an additional tool for evaluating cardiac electrical activity and supporting cardiovascular assessment when clinically appropriate.These technologies complement traditional family medicine services and reflect the practice's commitment to combining modern medical innovation with personalized, relationship-based healthcare.Serving St. Clair Shores and Surrounding Metro Detroit CommunitiesConveniently located on Jefferson Avenue near the Nine Mile Road corridor, Platinum Health Direct Primary Care welcomes patients from St. Clair Shores, Eastpointe, Roseville, Grosse Pointe, Harper Woods, Detroit's east side, and surrounding Macomb and Wayne County communities.The practice is designed for individuals and families seeking a primary care physician with greater accessibility and a more personal healthcare experience.With an emphasis on preventive medicine, chronic disease management, and long-term patient relationships, Platinum Health Direct Primary Care aims to become a trusted local healthcare resource.About Platinum Health Direct Primary CarePlatinum Health Direct Primary Care is a physician-owned, membership-based primary care practice located in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. Founded by board-certified family medicine physician John Davis, MD, the practice provides personalized primary care, preventive services, chronic disease management, weight management, and other outpatient medical services.The practice is currently welcoming new patients.Contact InformationPlatinum Health Direct Primary Care25614 Jefferson AvenueSt. Clair Shores, MI 48081Phone: 313-217-3298Email:...Website:

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Platinum Health Direct Primary Care

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Platinum Health Direct Primary Care Opens New Medical Practice in St. Clair Shores, Michigan News Provided By Platinum Health Direct Primary Care November 19, 2026, 20:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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