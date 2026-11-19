Michael Turansick, Senior Counsel & Executive Director, Client Relationships, Fakhoury Global Immigration

Michael Turansick joins as Senior Counsel & Executive Director, Client Relationships, with over 30 years in U.S. immigration law and global mobility.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fakhoury Global Immigration (FGI) today announced that Michael Turansick has joined the firm as Senior Counsel & Executive Director, Client Relationships. A graduate of Fordham University School of Law with over 30 years of experience in U.S. immigration law and global mobility, Michael brings extensive legal, operational, and client relationship expertise to FGI's work supporting employers and their international workforces. As Managing Director of FGI, USA, Rami Fakhoury states:“Michael's ability to combine deep legal knowledge with an understanding of clients' business priorities and operational challenges will further strengthen our ability to deliver practical, strategic immigration solutions. We are excited to welcome Michael to the team and confident that his leadership and client-focused approach will bring significant value to our clients as they navigate an increasingly complex immigration landscape.”Michael has built his career advising organizations on employment-based immigration and global mobility matters, including immigration compliance, permanent residence, business visitor procedures, and the development and strategic management of immigration programs. His experience encompasses both legal counseling and the operational considerations employers face when recruiting and retaining international talent. He has advised employers across the IT, telecommunications, automotive, banking and finance, and energy sectors. He has also served as Supervisory Practice and Policy Counsel to the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA).At FGI, Michael will help clients navigate evolving immigration requirements, strengthen compliance practices, and develop practical mobility strategies aligned with their business objectives. His approach combines legal analysis with an understanding of organizational priorities, operational efficiency, and the needs of employees whose careers depend on successful immigration processes. His appointment reflects FGI's continued commitment to providing employers with experienced immigration counsel and strategic guidance as they navigate changing regulatory requirements and compete for talent in an increasingly global workforce.About Fakhoury Global ImmigrationFakhoury Global Immigration provides immigration services and strategic guidance to businesses and individuals around the world. FGI helps employers manage complex immigration requirements, support international workforce mobility, and address the legal and operational considerations involved in moving talent across borders.

Owen Hucal

Fakhoury Global Immigration

+1 248-643-4900

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Fakhoury Global Immigration Welcomes Michael Turansick as Senior Counsel News Provided By Fakhoury Global Immigration November 19, 2026, 20:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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