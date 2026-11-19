The Honourable Floyd Green, MP – Minister of Mining and Geology, and Dr. Oral Rainford – Director of Mining, with Bobby Stewart, Founder and Managing Director, Geophysx, and Ellis Sullivan, CEO, ElementUSA

MOU will pilot ElementUSA's technology on Jamaica's bauxite residue, creating a new source of critical minerals and new opportunities for Jamaica

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ElementUSA Inc. (“ElementUSA”), a U.S. developer of critical mineral recovery and processing technology, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Geophysx Jamaica Limited (“Geophysx”), a Jamaican-founded mineral exploration and resource development company. The two companies will work together to recover critical minerals, iron and other valuable materials from Jamaica's bauxite residue, while developing commercially sustainable solutions to the environmental challenges of these legacy industrial sites.Jamaica's alumina industry has produced bauxite residue for decades, and large volumes are held in storage across the island. Under the MOU, the companies plan to combine ElementUSA's process technology and engineering with Geophysx's Jamaican resource development experience, project knowledge and established local relationships. The goal is to show that this residue can become a commercial source of critical minerals and other valuable materials.“Jamaica has one of the largest bauxite residue resources in the Western Hemisphere, and Geophysx brings the local knowledge, licensed access and relationships to unlock it,” said Ellis Sullivan, CEO of ElementUSA.“This partnership lets us apply our technology to a new resource and a new region. It is also a chance to show that a legacy waste stream can become a source of critical minerals for the United States and its allies, and of value for Jamaica.”“Our partnership with ElementUSA is an important example of Jamaican-led, internationally partnered development. It supports our goal of transforming a longstanding environmental liability into a valuable national resource, creating an entirely new industry while progressively addressing Jamaica's legacy bauxite residue deposits,” said Robert“Bobby” Stewart, Founder and Managing Director of Geophysx.“We believe this model can create lasting value for our country.”The collaboration will cover the following areas:- Pilot to commercial program: ElementUSA will lead the technical work on a pilot at new, as well as existing, facilities in Jamaica, processing Jamaican bauxite residue with its recovery technology. Pilot results will guide the design of a commercial-scale operation in Jamaica. Future commercial operations will be subject to successful technical validation, feasibility studies, financing, appropriate agreements and regulatory approvals.- Resource access: Geophysx will contribute its Jamaican resource development experience, access via the company's existing licenses and work with local stakeholders to advance the program.- Supply chain resilience: The work aims to strengthen international supply chains with a secure, diversified source of critical minerals for manufacturers in the United States and allied nations.The MOU builds on ElementUSA's work to turn bauxite residue into critical minerals and pig iron. The Jamaica program will draw on process development at ElementUSA's Critical Resource Accelerator in Cedar Park, Texas, which has received support from the U.S. Department of War and the U.S. Department of Energy.“Jamaica has an opportunity to redefine its role in the global minerals industry,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Most Honourable Andrew Holness.“Our ambition must extend beyond the traditional extraction and export of raw materials to developing the knowledge, technology, and industries that allow us to capture greater value from our natural resources.“Partnerships such as this demonstrate the potential for Jamaican enterprise and international innovation to work together in developing new industries, attracting investment, and positioning Jamaica as an increasingly important participant in global critical mineral supply chains.”“I am truly excited about the possibilities that this partnership brings to the Jamaican Mining sector,” said the Honourable Floyd Green, MP, Minister of Mining and Geology.“The establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Mining and Geology reflects our determination to facilitate partnerships of this nature which can unlock Jamaica's wider mineral potential through modern exploration, responsible development.“Companies such as Geophysx have demonstrated the important role that Jamaican private-sector initiative can play in identifying opportunities and attracting international partners. Our responsibility now is to strengthen the geological, institutional, and regulatory framework that allows viable projects to advance while ensuring that Jamaicans receive lasting economic benefits while ensuring the necessary environmental protection.”The partnership brings together ElementUSA's processing expertise and Geophysx's Jamaican resource knowledge to turn a legacy industrial byproduct into a new source of critical minerals, investment and opportunity for Jamaica.About ElementUSAElementUSA Inc. is accelerating America's access to critical minerals by unlocking overlooked domestic and allied resources. The company is building midstream processing infrastructure for primary and secondary sources to serve manufacturers in semiconductors, defense, and energy infrastructure. Its Waste2Market solutions turn industrial byproducts such as bauxite residue into marketable products. At the center of this effort is the Critical Resource Accelerator, a premier research and development hub focused on scalable mineral recovery processes. For more information, visit .About GeophysxGeophysx Jamaica Limited is a Jamaican mineral exploration and resource development company established in 2017. With approximately US$25 million in private investment, the company has developed a substantial independent portfolio of mineral exploration and project opportunities across Jamaica. Geophysx is committed to unlocking Jamaica's mineral potential through responsible exploration, innovation, and strategic international partnerships that support economic diversification, environmental sustainability, and long-term national development. For more information, visit .Media ContactsElementUSA: Dan Byrne,...Geophysx: Byron Buckley,...

Dan Byrne

ElementUSA Inc.

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ElementUSA and Geophysx Jamaica Partner to Advance Jamaica's Critical Minerals Industry News Provided By ElementUSA Inc. November 19, 2026, 20:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Mining Industry, Technology...



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