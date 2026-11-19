MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new John Young Parkway office gives Kissimmee, St. Cloud and Celebration residents local access to a firm that has served Florida for more than 30 years.

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brooks Law Group, a personal injury law firm that has served Florida for over 30 years, today announced the opening of its newest office at 830 N. John Young Parkway, Suite 852, in Kissimmee. The office gives residents of Kissimmee, St. Cloud, Celebration and greater Osceola County local access to the firm's attorneys and client services team.The Kissimmee location expands Brooks Law Group's presence across Central Florida, joining its offices in Tampa, Lakeland, Winter Haven and other communities throughout the state."Kissimmee is a growing community full of hardworking families, and when someone here gets hurt, they deserve a law firm that is close by and truly listens," said Steve Brooks, founder of Brooks Law Group. "Opening this office means our neighbors in Osceola County don't have to travel to find help. We are in the community and ready to get to work. From today forward, Kissimmee area residents should know that if they are injured, they don't have to carry this alone. That's what 'Look to Brooks' means to us."The Kissimmee office handles the full range of the firm's practice areas, including:.Car accidents.Commercial Vehicle accidents.Rideshare accidents.Wrongful deathBrooks Law Group represents injury clients on a contingency-fee basis, meaning clients pay no attorney's fees unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf. The firm is known for its people-first philosophy, with a focus on responsive communication and personal attention throughout every case.Beyond the courtroom, Brooks Law Group is active in the communities it serves and plans to support local organizations and events in Osceola County as the new office settles in.To schedule a free consultation at the Kissimmee office, call (800) 529-3030 or visit brookslawgroup.Kissimmee Office DetailsAddress830 N. John Young Parkway, Suite 852, Kissimmee, FL 34741Phone(800) 529-3030WebsitebrookslawgroupHours8AM - 5PM - APPOINTMENTS PREFERREDAbout Brooks Law GroupBrooks Law Group is a Florida personal injury law firm serving individuals and families throughout the state, with a particular focus on representing those injured in commercial vehicle accidents, including crashes involving trucks and other large commercial vehicles. The firm represents people injured in serious accidents and works to hold negligent parties accountable for the harm they cause.For more information, visit brookslawgroup.

Haven Blackmon

Brooks Law Group

+ +1 800-529-3030

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Brooks Law Group Opens New Office in Kissimmee to Serve Osceola County Injury Victims News Provided By Brooks Law Group November 19, 2026, 20:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Law



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