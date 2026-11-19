(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH,“Meritage” or the“Company”), the fifth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share. This dividend is payable on December 31, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on December 16, 2026.
About Meritage Homes Corporation
Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2025. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Meritage has delivered over 220,000 homes in its 41-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.
For more information, visit .
| Contacts:
| Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and External Communications
|
| (480) 515-8979 (office)
|
|...
MENAFN19112026004107003653ID1111992741
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any
responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos,
licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues
related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment