MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Years after his poem was viewed 250 million times on Facebook, Roa's long-awaited collection of poetry and journal entries, a book he almost didn't publish, offers company for anyone facing heartbreak or loneliness this holiday season.

Denver, COLORADO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Art of Choosing Love, Inc. announced that Crazy Love: Poems & Reflections, the first book from spoken word poet, speaker and transformational coach Adam Roa, became a #1 Best Seller in Poetry About Love and a #1 New Release in Love Poems on Amazon in August 2026, the month it was released. Years after his poem was viewed 250 million times on Facebook, Roa's collection of poetry and journal entries, a book he almost didn't publish, offers company for anyone facing heartbreak or loneliness this holiday season.







Crazy Love by Adam Roa ranked #1 Best Seller in Poetry About Love on Amazon, August 2026.







The milestone arrives years after Roa's spoken word poem "You Are Who You've Been Looking For" was viewed more than 250 million times on Facebook and built the audience that has been waiting for this book. Readers waited through several delayed release dates before the book finally arrived on August 1.

A Book Built From a Decade of Journals

Crazy Love began with a rereading. Roa went back through more than a decade of his own journals, in order, and saw the same pattern repeating from one relationship to the next. That pattern became the book's structure: eight sections that move from the rush of early attraction through fear, partnership, loss and recovery. They are Dream Love, Not-Quite Love, Scary Love, Our Love, Painful Love, Broken Love, Healing Love and Empowered Love.

The roughly 300-page collection pairs poems with real journal entries, many of them written during the moments they describe. That honesty is also why Roa nearly kept the book to himself.

"Some of these pages were written on sleepless nights when I was sure no one would ever read them," Roa said. "Honestly, I almost didn't publish it. There's a version of me in here that I've grown a lot since, and it's a little embarrassing to share. But I kept thinking about the people who are in the middle of it right now. This book is me turning my mess into a message."

Early Praise

Michael Bernard Beckwith, founder of the Agape International Spiritual Center, calls the book "an honesty so fearless it becomes a spiritual practice."

Literary Titan, an online book review site, gave Crazy Love five stars in a September 2026 review, writing that "the book begins with a man looking outward for a love that feels like home and ends with him discovering a version of home in his own company." The review added that the collection "should also resonate with people working through a breakup."

A Companion for a Hard Season

For many people, the holidays make heartbreak and loneliness harder to carry. In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory, "Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation," which found that about half of U.S. adults reported experiencing measurable levels of loneliness. Much of Crazy Love was written from inside heartbreak and loneliness, and Roa sees the book as company for readers who are going through it now.

"The holidays have a way of making whatever we're carrying feel heavier," Roa said. "If you're heartbroken, or lonely, or sitting across the table from someone you love and still feeling far away, you're not the only one. I wrote these words to get myself through those nights. My hope is that they keep someone else company through theirs."

Written from one man's point of view, the book also speaks to men, a group Roa has addressed for years in his talks and on his podcast, The Deep Dive with Adam Roa. In the book's opening letter, he describes everything he has learned about love as coming "through hard-fought lessons from being in the arena." His message to readers is a simple one: "Keep going. Because love is worth it."







Available Now in Four Formats

Crazy Love: Poems & Reflections is available in paperback, hardcover, ebook and audiobook. The audiobook is read by Roa, with original music and soundscapes beneath the poems. The book is available on Amazon and at adamroa.com/crazylove.

Available for Interviews and Speaking

Adam Roa is available for interviews, podcasts and speaking engagements. Suggested topics include:



Getting through heartbreak and loneliness during the holidays

Why the right person can feel so scary, and how to stay open anyway

What men are rarely taught about love, vulnerability and letting people in Writing and creative expression as a way to work through pain

About Adam Roa

Adam Roa is a spoken word poet, author, speaker and transformational coach whose work explores love, heartbreak, creativity and self-expression. His poem "You Are Who You've Been Looking For" has been viewed more than 250 million times on Facebook. He has spoken at TEDx, the Oslo Freedom Forum and Mindvalley, and his work has been featured in Rolling Stone UK, HuffPost and USA Today. He hosts the podcast The Deep Dive with Adam Roa and works with clients one on one as a coach. Crazy Love: Poems & Reflections is his first book. Learn more at adamroa.com.







Crazy Love ranked #1 in Amazon Hot New Releases in Love Poems, August 2026.

Press Inquiries

Amela, Media Relations, Team Adam Roa

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