MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of BillionToOne, Inc. (BillionToONe) common stock (NASDAQ: BLLN).

BillionToOne provides genetic testing and recently held its initial public offering on November 5 2025 at $60.00 per share.

Before the market opened on November 18, 2026, short seller Fuzzy Panda Research published a report entitled BillionToOne (BLLN) – Undisclosed Fraudulent Billing Allegations; Deductible Capping Scheme Formers Say is“Against the Law;” Dr's Debunk Oncology Hype. The report alleges multiple issues including BillionToOne hasn't disclosed Tennessee is investigating the company for Medicaid fraud, BillionToOne bills insurers for tests the pregnant women don't need, BillionToOne reduces or eliminates deductibles and copays to encourage doctors and patients to use its test, and BillionToOne overpays doctors for blood draws and supplies free phlebotomists who also perform unrelated work. On that news, BillionToOne's stock price fell $5.96 per share to $91.54, down 6.1% on heavy volume.

Investors who suffered losses trading in BillionToOne common stock and who would like to discuss the investigation should contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655, or ....

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