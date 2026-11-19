If you purchased or acquired Lululemon securities between March 18, 2026 and September 3, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against lululemon athletica inc. (“lululemon” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LULU) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lululemon securities between March 18, 2026 and September 3, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until January 4, 2027 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that:



(i) lululemon's store traffic and demand for its products was significantly deteriorating as a result of continued negative media and social-media commentary and softer-than-planned new product launches;

(ii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and reputation, rendering its previously issued financial guidance for FY 2026 unrealistic;

(iii) defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues;

(iv) defendants likewise overstated the strength and durability of lululemon's overall business and turnaround plan, particularly in North America and Mainland China; and

(v) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Plaintiff alleges that on September 3, 2026, lululemon issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fiscal second quarter (“Q2”) of 2026, ended August 2, 2026. Therein, defendants reported lower-than-expected net revenue of approximately $2.42 billion, missing consensus estimates by roughly $40 million. Defendants also sharply reduced lululemon's FY 2026 financial guidance again,“now expect[ing] net revenue to be in the range of $10.350 billion to $10.500 billion, representing a decline of 5% to 7%”-significantly below their previously revised guidance of $11.000 billion to $11.150 billion, representing a decline of 1% to 0%-and“[d]iluted [EPS]... in the range of $9.48 to $9.73 for the year”-significantly below their previously revised guidance of $10.95 to $11.15.



On an accompanying earnings call held the same day with investors and analysts to discuss these results, defendants disclosed that, in Q2 2026, lululemon had continued to face negative media and social-media commentary, negatively impacting customer traffic, and softer-than-planned responses to certain new product launches, contributing to a moderating sales trend. Defendants further disclosed that these conditions were primarily attributable to the Company's Mainland China segment and“compounded by” additional commentary following an event that defendants held on the Great Wall of China.

On this news, lululemon's stock price fell $21.16 per share, or 17.38%, to close at $100.61 per share on September 4, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired lululemon shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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