The Aspire Rejuvenation founder walked the red carpet and met Brian Breach inside a private jet hangar at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

- Tomo Marjanovic, Founder, Aspire RejuvenationFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomo Marjanovic, founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation, joined The Rich Reporter Magazine's 1-year anniversary celebration on Saturday, November 14, 2026, inside a private jet hangar at W Aviation at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Hosted by Rich Reporter founder Brian Breach, the private, invitation-only evening gathered entertainers, entrepreneurs, business leaders and luxury brands to mark the national publication's first year. Marjanovic walked the red carpet and joined Breach inside the hangar as the magazine marked the milestone.The hangar set the tone for the night. Private jets waited on the tarmac beyond the open hangar doors, Holman Fort Lauderdale presented a luxury and exotic car display, Swim Week of the Palm Beaches staged a live runway show, and artists painted original work on site while live music carried through the evening. The announced guest list included Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor Josh Duhamel, rapper and actor Ice-T with television personality Coco Austin, and recording artist and entrepreneur Rick Ross."Brian built something real in one year, and you could feel it in that hangar," Marjanovic said. "A room like that is full of people who work at a pace most never see. More of them are asking how they keep that pace for decades, not just a few good years. That is the conversation I came for."The appearance places Marjanovic in a room that reflects The Rich Reporter's own reach into business and success culture. Since its first issue, the magazine's covers have featured Dana White, Bryan Johnson, Gene Simmons and Rick Ross. Next month he takes that conversation abroad, speaking at the third Forbes Middle East Medical Tourism and Wellness Summit in Dubai, December 8-9, on what longevity care could mean for medical travel across the Gulf.Since founding Aspire Rejuvenation in 2019, Marjanovic has built a clinic group with locations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas and a telemedicine practice serving patients nationwide. Every Aspire program begins with comprehensive laboratory testing, and Dr. Joseph Clark, Chief Medical Officer, diagnoses, prescribes and oversees treatment with Aspire's team of licensed nurse practitioners. Marjanovic shares the research behind that work on Instagram, his largest platform.ABOUT TOMO MARJANOVICTomo Marjanovic is a certified hormone optimization specialist, author, and Founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation, a leading name in hormone optimization and longevity medicine, with clinics specializing in hormone replacement therapy, peptides, medical weight management, sexual health, and regenerative medicine. He holds certification from the American Board of Hormone Replacement Therapy (ABHRT). A former competitive bodybuilder and 12-year law enforcement veteran who received the Public Safety Medal of Valor, Marjanovic has studied hormones and human performance for decades. He is the author of Operation Optimal and was named a Top 100 Healthcare Visionary by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare. Tomo Marjanovic is represented by Moon Media Affairs.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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Tomo Marjanovic Joins The Rich Reporter's Anniversary Celebration in Fort Lauderdale News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC November 19, 2026, 20:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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