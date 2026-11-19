Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with industry-leading guest speakers, will discuss real estate, domestic, and international economic topics.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host the“2027 Global Economic Outlook” reception with light hors d'oeuvres on December 16th, 2026, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The event will take place in the Mont-Royal Ballroom from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 5:00 PM for preliminary check-in.Presenters for the event are John Silvia, Ph.D., retired Chief Economist-Wells Fargo, Dr. Jeffrey Roach, Chief Economist-LPL Financial, and Matthew Nestler, Ph.D., Senior Economist-KPMG US.General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.About the Economic Club of Las Vegas:The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, nationally and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit .Thank You to Our SponsorsGold Sponsors- MGM Resorts International- Heck Wealth Management- BPM- Western Alliance BankSilver Sponsors- UNLV Lee Business School & Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER)- Brownstein

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Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host '2027 Global Economic Outlook' Reception Event News Provided By HWM Marketing November 19, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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