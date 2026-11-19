Blue Springs (Mo.) Police Department officers with the department's Vandoit mobile command unit, built on the Ford Transit.

Inside the Blue Springs Police Department mobile command unit: multi-screen workstations, integrated communications and on-board power.

A Vandoit law enforcement unit on the Ford Transit platform. Mobile command is one of 17 vehicle categories available through the NCSA contract.

A Vandoit command unit deployed at night with emergency lighting active.

Public agencies nationwide can buy 17 types of Vandoit specialty vehicles through the NC Sheriffs' Association contract, with no new bid and no membership fee.

- Jared McCauslin, CEO and Co-founder, Vandoit

KANSAS CITY, MO, MO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vandoit, a family-owned builder of mission-specific vehicles on the Ford Transit platform, is now offering its full public-safety and community-service lineup to city, county and state agencies through the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association (NCSA) Fire/EMS/Law Enforcement Specialty Vehicles Procurement Program. The program is a nationwide cooperative contract, so government buyers can purchase without running a competitive bid of their own.

Vandoit, contracting as Kline Van & Specialty Rental LLC, is an awarded vendor under NCSA Bid 27-07-0520, which is in effect from June 18, 2026 through June 17, 2027. The award covers 37 line items across 17 vehicle categories:

Mobile command and drone command units

Crisis response, disaster response and mass casualty response vehicles

Crime scene and fire scene investigation units

SWAT/deployment, emergency services (ESU), explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), DUI/BAT enforcement and prisoner transport vehicles

Medical clinic and medical transport units

Community outreach, mobile classroom and bookmobile units

Most categories are listed on the Ford Transit van. Select configurations are also listed on 28- and 39-foot truck/coach platforms and an 18-foot bumper-pull trailer.

How agencies buy through the contract

The NCSA has already completed the competitive bid. Any government unit in the country may use the contract, in keeping with its local purchasing rules, and no membership or annual fee is required. Vandoit states that purchases under the contract carry a minimum 6% discount.

The process has four steps. The agency describes its mission to Vandoit. Vandoit returns a quote that references the NCSA contract. The agency issues a purchase order to Vandoit and sends a copy to the NCSA within 10 business days. Vandoit then builds and delivers the unit. Agencies that need an interlocal agreement can request one through the NCSA.

Full contract details, eligibility and the step-by-step process are on Vandoit's NCSA contract page: vandoit/ncsa-awarded-contract.

Built around how each department works

Vandoit does not sell off-the-shelf units. Each vehicle is designed around the agency's mission and integrated with the radios, data systems and equipment the department already uses, a point that also supports sole source procurement where an agency needs it.

The Blue Springs (Mo.) Police Department, which has 102 sworn officers, worked with Vandoit to design a mobile command unit that gives leadership an on-scene headquarters with independent power, climate control and an integrated communications suite.

"We have the ability to take this and link with our fire service folks, EMS, everybody," said Chief Bob Muenz of the Blue Springs Police Department. "We can have one central command area and can all work out of this vehicle." The full case study is at vandoit/blue-springs-pd.

"Most agencies we talk to already know what they need. What slows them down is the procurement calendar, not the vehicle," said Jared McCauslin, CEO and co-owner of Vandoit. "With the NCSA contract the bid is already done, so a department can spend its time on what matters: designing a unit around its people, its equipment and its mission."

Agencies planning 2027 purchases can book a call with Vandoit's commercial team at vandoit/contact-us, call (816) 944-2229 or email....

About Vandoit

Vandoit is a family-owned U.S. manufacturer of mission-specific Ford Transit vehicles for healthcare, public safety, government and community organizations. Headquartered in Chillicothe, Missouri, with production in Blue Springs, Missouri, the company operates more than 100,000 square feet across three facilities and fabricates about 80% of its parts in-house. Vandoit is a Ford Pro partner and Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM), a registered NHTSA final-stage manufacturer and RVIA certified. The company has completed more than 2,000 builds for customers in all 50 states. Learn more at vandoit.

Daniel Crosby, Chief Operating Officer

VanDoit

+1 816-944-2229

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Vandoit Mobile Command, Crisis Response and Investigative Units to Agencies Nationwide Through NCSA Cooperative Contract News Provided By VanDoit November 19, 2026, 20:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Telecommunications



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