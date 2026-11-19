Adrianna Catena receiving the Best Fine Wine Producer in the Americas award presented at the Golden Vines Award 2026 on behalf of Bodega Catena Zapata.

The regional award was presented to Catena Zapata at the 6th Annual Golden Vines Awards in London on November 7th.

- Adrianna CatenaMENDOZA, ARGENTINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bodega Catena Zapata has been named Best Fine Wine Producer in the Americas at the 2026 Golden Vines Awards, one of the most respected international recognitions in the fine wine and rare spirits industry. The award was announced on November 7 at London's historic Banqueting House, during the sixth edition of the Golden Vines Awards.Catena Zapata received the distinction in a category that also included Harlan Estate and Screaming Eagle, two of Napa Valley's most celebrated fine wine estates. The recognition places the Argentine winery among the leading names in global fine wine and highlights Argentina's standing among the world's most prestigious wine-producing regions.“To be recognized alongside such exceptional wineries makes it all the more special. My deepest thanks to everyone who voted for us and believed in what we do, and to the Gerard Basset Foundation and the Golden Vines Awards, not just for this wonderful recognition, but for the extraordinary work they do for the world of wine. Above all, this award is for the team at Catena Zapata: the most dedicated, hardworking, passionate group of humans I've ever had the pleasure of working with. I couldn't be prouder, or more grateful to be a part of this with you,” said Adrianna Catena, fourth generation vintner, upon accepting the Best Fine Wine Producer Award on behalf of Catena Zapata.Established in 2021, The Golden Vines Awards celebrate excellence across the international fine wine and rare spirits industry. Winners are determined by The Golden Vines Academy, a global community of nearly 1,200 senior wine and spirits professionals, spanning more than 100 countries and including more than 35 Masters of Wine, 25 Master Sommeliers, 35 ASI Diploma holders, 50 Advanced Sommeliers and 235 WSET Diploma holders. The breadth of expertise represented within the Academy lends particular significance to the awards, which reflect the judgment of some of the industry's most knowledgeable and influential voices.For Catena Zapata, the award represents another milestone in a family winemaking history that began in Mendoza in 1902. Now led by its fourth and fifth generations, the winery has played a pioneering role in elevating Argentine Malbec and exploring the potential of extreme high-altitude viticulture in the Andes.Laura Catena comments,“Thank you to all the wine lovers out there who drink our wines, and most of all thank you to everybody that works at Catena and all our fans in Argentina, to our beautiful vineyards, the whole Mendoza ecosystem and the Andes mountains. Gracias!”Through decades of vineyard research, innovation and a commitment to expressing the distinctive character of Argentina's terroirs, the Catena family has helped establish Mendoza as a source of fine wines with the complexity, elegance and longevity to stand alongside the world's most celebrated regions.A legacy of excellence, recognized around the worldOver the decades, Catena Zapata has received some of the wine industry's most prestigious distinctions. Named The World's Most Admired Wine Brand in 2020, 2025 and 2026 by Drinks International, World's Best Vineyard in 2023, and recognized with more than 15 perfect 100-point wine scores, the family winery has consistently earned international acclaim for its wines, vineyards, innovation and pioneering spirit.Today, these achievements take on even greater significance. Being named Best Fine Wine Producer in the Americas by The Golden Vines Academy brings together decades of recognition into one defining distinction. What began as Nicolás Catena Zapata's vision to produce Argentine wines capable of standing alongside the world's finest has become an internationally recognized reality, carried forward by successive generations of the Catena family.More than another award, this latest honour is a testament to the family's unwavering commitment to quality, scientific research and the extraordinary potential of Argentina's high-altitude terroirs. It is also a recognition of how far Argentine fine wine has come, earning its place among the most celebrated wines and producers in the world.Among the world's most distinguished fine wine producersThe 2026 Golden Vines Awards brought together an exceptional group of producers whose names have helped define excellence in the international fine wine industry.Among this year's winners, Vega Sicilia of Spain received the World's Best Fine Wine Producer Award for the third consecutive year, while Giacomo Conterno of Italy was named Best Fine Wine Producer in Europe and The Sadie Family Wines of South Africa received the Rest of the World distinction. Other honorees included Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines, Symington Family Estates, Star Wine List and The Yamazaki, while legendary Italian winemaker Angelo Gaja was inducted into the Golden Vines Hall of Fame.The calibre of the winners and nominees, which included iconic estates such as Domaine Leroy, Krug, Harlan Estate and Screaming Eagle, underscores the international significance of Catena Zapata's achievement and its place among the world's most respected fine wine producers.Celebrating excellence and supporting the future of wineBeyond recognizing exceptional producers, The Golden Vines Awards support the Gérard Basset Foundation, which promotes education, diversity and opportunity within the global wine, spirits and hospitality industries.The 2026 Golden Vines Charity Auction raised £1,250,689 to support scholarships, grants and mentorship programmes for individuals from under-represented and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.For Catena Zapata, receiving the Best Fine Wine Producer in the Americas Award is both a celebration of more than 120 years of family winemaking and a recognition of the potential of Argentina's high-altitude vineyards to produce wines of world-class distinction.______________About Bodega Catena ZapataFounded in Mendoza, Argentina, in 1902, Bodega Catena Zapata is a family-owned winery internationally recognized for its pioneering role in high-altitude viticulture and the elevation of Argentine Malbec. Under the Catena family leadership, the winery combines tradition, scientific research and innovation in its pursuit of exceptional wines that express the unique terroirs of the Andes. The winery has brought Argentine wines to the wine lists of the world's most prestigious restaurants and to the world's leading fine wine auctions.About The Golden VinesFounded in 2021, The Golden Vines celebrates outstanding achievements in fine wine and rare spirits through awards voted on by The Golden Vines Academy, an international community of leading industry professionals and collectors. Its annual programme combines recognition of excellence with philanthropic fundraising in support of the Gérard Basset Foundation.

Erica Nonni

Nonni Strategic Marketing LLC

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Argentina is home to the Best Fine Wine Producer in the Americas, following the 2026 Golden Vines Awards News Provided By Nonni Strategic Marketing LLC November 19, 2026, 20:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR...



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