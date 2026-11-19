Qualified consumers can use eligible HSA/FSA funds toward Ecosense® radon monitors through Truemed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ecosense, an industry leader in continuous radon monitoring solutions, is encouraging consumers to take advantage of eligible HSA/FSA funds to monitor radon levels in their homes as the year-end approaches. As part of the company's collaboration with Truemed, Ecosense's commercially available home radon monitors can now be purchased using eligible healthcare benefit funds.For consumers enrolled in healthcare FSAs, now is a good time to consider whether this is an appropriate use of their benefit funds. Certain FSA accounts use a“use-it-or-lose-it” model in which unused balances cannot be carried over to the following plan year. However, some plans allow carryover or a grace period, depending on the plan's guidelines. Unlike FSAs, HSA balances can roll over year to year, allowing account holders to accumulate unused money and use it for future qualified health expenditures. Eligible HSA funds offer another option for individuals who want to invest in their family's well-being.Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can penetrate homes through foundations, cracks, and other openings. Because radon gas cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted, homeowners cannot determine radon levels inside their homes without testing. Prolonged exposure to high radon levels has been proven to be hazardous to human health. It is also the leading cause of lung cancer deaths in nonsmokers.Through the Ecosensewebsite, customers can select from four consumer radon monitors: EcoQube, EcoQube Flex, EcoBlu, and RadonEye. Qualifying customers can choose Truemed at checkout and complete the qualifying survey. A healthcare professional will then review their information to determine eligibility. Once they qualify, they will receive the necessary documents to use their HSA/FSA funds, including a Letter of Medical Necessity.“Creating a healthier home starts with understanding the environment in which we live,” said Insoo Park, Founder and CEO of Ecosense.“We make it possible for qualified clients to use HSA and FSA payment methods and thus make sure that our consumer radon monitors become tools for a proactive attitude of people to learn about their indoor environment utilizing the healthcare facilities available to them.”Instead of merely providing one-time radon readings, Ecosense's radon monitors offer continuous radon detection and monitoring, allowing homeowners to better understand how indoor radon levels fluctuate over time and decide whether to pursue additional testing or mitigation measures. Radon monitors are not medical devices and do not diagnose or treat medical conditions. Instead, they serve as a vital tool to identify elevated radon levels and guide appropriate safety decisions.Consumers interested in using HSA/FSA funds can visit to explore eligible Ecosenseradon monitors and learn how the Truemed qualification and payment process works. Eligibility is determined individually, and HSA/FSA requirements, documentation, and applicable deadlines may vary.For more information about Ecosenseand its radon monitoring solutions, visit . For press inquiries, please contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at....About EcosenseBased in Silicon Valley, Ecosenseis a leader in smart radon detection technology, providing accurate, real-time monitoring solutions for professionals and consumers alike. Its patented ion chamber technology - validated by the University of Michigan and Kansas State University Radon Chamber - delivers research-grade accuracy in minutes, not days. Ecosense's innovations, including the EcoQube(TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021), EcoBlu, and EcoQube Flex, continue to redefine standards for health-focused environmental sensing worldwide.

Thomas Mustac

Otter PR

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ecosense® Encourages Consumers to Use Eligible FSA Benefits for Home Radon Monitoring Before Year-End Deadlines News Provided By Thomas Mustac, Otter PR November 19, 2026, 20:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.