Pictured: Jim Utley, Tricia Reynolds, David Mudd

Tricia Reynolds, Jim Utley and David Mudd Named Presidents, Bringing Proven Leadership and Experience to Their Respective Companies

- Owner and CEO, Marcia G. TaylorMCDONOUGH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bennett International Transport, LLC, Bennett Heavy & Specialized, LLC, Bennett International Logistics, LLC, and Chalich Trucking, LLC, each being affiliates of the Bennett Family of Companies, are proud to announce three significant leadership promotions, naming Tricia Reynolds, Jim Utley and David Mudd as presidents of their respective companies. Effective November 1, 2026, these appointments recognize the contributions of three accomplished leaders who have played instrumental roles in expanding their companies' capabilities, strengthening operations and driving growth.Among the announcements is a particularly significant milestone for the family-owned, woman-owned Bennett Family of Companies: Tricia Reynolds now serves as the only woman president among the Bennett affiliates, joining the ranks of Bennett company presidents in a role that reflects both her individual accomplishments and Bennett's longstanding commitment to developing strong leaders from within.Tricia Reynolds Named President of Bennett International Transport, LLCTricia Reynolds has been promoted to President of Bennett International Transport, LLC, marking a significant milestone for both Reynolds and the Bennett Family of Companies.Over the past nine years as Vice President, Reynolds has been a driving force behind Bennett International Transport's strategic expansion, helping grow the company's global footprint while improving operational efficiency and strengthening its customer-first culture.In her new role, Reynolds will have full executive oversight of daily operations, company strategy and departmental alignment, working closely with Bennett International Transport's Board of Managers and leadership team to identify opportunities for continued international growth.Jim Utley Named President of Bennett Heavy & Specialized and Chalich Trucking, LLCJim Utley has been promoted to President of Bennett Heavy & Specialized, LLC, following nine years of leadership as Vice President, and Jim Utley has also been appointed President of Chalich Trucking, LLC.Throughout his tenure, Utley has been instrumental in expanding Bennett's presence in the government sector, strengthening its specialized transportation capabilities and developing solutions to meet the increasingly complex needs of government customers.Under his leadership, Bennett Heavy & Specialized and Chalich Trucking have expanded into new government markets, including the establishment of their Department of War, Arms, Ammunition & Explosives (AA&E) Division, and Department of Energy Division.Most recently, Utley led the launch of Chalich Trucking, LLC's new terminal in Alaska, a strategic expansion that, through Bennett International Logistics' operations, gives customers throughout the region convenient access to the services of the Bennett affiliates, as well as many other unrelated qualified motor carriers.David Mudd Named President of Bennett International LogisticsDavid Mudd has been promoted to President of Bennett International Logistics, LLC, recognizing five years of leadership as Vice President and a track record of significant growth within the company's domestic freight brokerage operations.Under his leadership, Bennett International Logistics has more than doubled its revenue, a significant achievement that reflects the company's continued growth and its expanding role in connecting customers with transportation and logistics solutions.Beyond financial performance, Mudd has helped strengthen the company's operational foundation through enhanced third-party carrier vetting processes, improved delivery efficiency and a continued emphasis on customer service and safety.As President, Mudd will assume full executive oversight of the company's brokerage operations, strategic initiatives and departmental alignment, working closely with Bennett International Logistic's Board of Managers and leadership team to build on the company's momentum.Investing in Leadership, Building for the Future"One of the greatest strengths of the Bennett affiliated entities has always been our people," said Marcia G. Taylor, Founder and Chair of the Bennett Family of Companies. "Jim, Tricia and David have each demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication and a commitment to moving our organization forward. Their accomplishments speak to the impact that strong leadership can have on our people, our customers and our continued growth.""It is especially meaningful to see Tricia take this next step in her career as the only woman serving as president of a Bennett affiliated entity. Her promotion represents an important milestone for our organization and she has earned this opportunity through years of hard work, dedication and strong leadership. I am incredibly proud of her accomplishments and hope her success serves as an encouragement to other women who aspire to grow and lead in our industry."

Kaitlen Kelly

Bennett Family of Companies

+1 770-957-1866

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Bennett Affiliated Companies Announce Three Key Leadership Promotions News Provided By Bennett Family of Companies November 19, 2026, 20:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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