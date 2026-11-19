NAYARIT, MEXICO, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New luxury hotels, an evolving international gateway, a luxury theme park and a calendar of surfing, cycling, Pride and traditional celebrations are revealing a new dimension of Mexico's Pacific coast.In Sayulita, mornings begin with surfboards under arm and the Pacific breaking just yards from the shore. By fall, the same streets take on a different character. Marigolds appear in doorways, candles illuminate altars and Catrinas mingle with surfers as the coastal town celebrates Day of the Dead.Inland, the landscape shifts dramatically. Coffee grows in the hills surrounding Compostela. Jala sits beneath the Ceboruco volcano, a town recognized for its unusually large ears of corn, traditional sweets and regional spirits. Farther north, San Blas opens onto mangroves and wetlands rich in birdlife, while boats transport visitors toward the Islas Marías.These diverse landscapes and experiences represent a side of Nayarit that is gaining increased attention as the Mexican Pacific state prepares for an important year in its tourism development in 2027.Long associated internationally with the resorts of Riviera Nayarit, the state is entering a new chapter marked by luxury hotel openings, expanded international air access, a major entertainment destination and a growing calendar of sporting and cultural events. Together, these developments are strengthening Nayarit's position as a destination that extends beyond traditional beach tourism and encourages longer, more varied itineraries.A New Way InOne of the most significant developments is taking shape in the state capital of Tepic.The modernization of Tepic-Riviera Nayarit International Airport (TPQ) is establishing another international gateway to the region. Improvements include a new passenger terminal, runway and apron expansion, upgraded infrastructure and a new air traffic control tower rising approximately 43 meters.International routes have begun connecting the airport with cities including Los Angeles, Houston, Calgary and Vancouver, providing additional access to the Pacific coast while positioning travelers closer to inland communities.The development is particularly significant for a state where many distinctive experiences extend beyond the traditional resort corridor.Tepic's growing air connectivity creates opportunities to develop itineraries incorporating the state capital, colonial towns, coffee-growing regions, mountain landscapes and the historic port of San Blas before continuing toward Riviera Nayarit.A New Wave of Luxury HotelsAlong the coast, Nayarit's luxury hospitality sector continues to expand, with several high-profile resorts expected to debut in 2027.Omni Pontoque Resort at Punta de Mita, scheduled to open in spring 2027, will mark Omni Hotels & Resorts' first luxury resort in Mexico. Spread across 50 oceanfront acres, the resort is planned with 202 guestrooms, 42 junior suites and suites, two four-bedroom villas, five pools and an approximately 11,000-square-foot spa.Montage Punta Mita is also planned for 2027, bringing 145 guestrooms and 62 Montage Residences to the Punta Mita community, alongside multiple culinary concepts, pools and a signature spa.Farther north, Milaroca, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Nayarit is anticipated to open across a 105-acre beachfront estate. The intimate resort is planned with 57 guest pavilions, an organic farm, wellness center, six dining venues, four pools and 27 private villas.The openings follow a period of significant luxury development in Nayarit, including the arrival of properties such as Rosewood Mandarina and Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.Beyond increasing accommodation capacity, the latest developments reflect an evolving approach to luxury hospitality in Nayarit, emphasizing nature, gastronomy, wellness and stronger connections to local surroundings.A New Kind of Theme Park Comes to the PacificNayarit's tourism evolution extends beyond boutique hotels, surf towns and cultural experiences.At VidantaWorld in Nuevo Nayarit, BON Luxury Theme Park is introducing another dimension to the region's tourism landscape.The ambitious entertainment development is designed to take the traditional theme park concept in a more upscale direction, combining attractions and immersive entertainment with restaurants, elaborate landscaping and resort-style amenities.Integrated into the larger VidantaWorld environment, BON offers opportunities to combine entertainment with resort accommodations, dining and additional attractions.Its location also creates an unusual contrast within a single destination.Families can experience large-scale attractions and entertainment before exploring Sayulita's surf culture, the mangroves of San Blas or the historic communities of Nayarit's Pueblos Mágicos.For families and multigenerational travelers, the development adds another dimension to the state's appeal beyond the traditional sun-and-beach vacation.Where Cycling and Surfing Become Reasons to TravelSports tourism is also emerging as an important component of Nayarit's tourism strategy.On April 17, 2027, the RBC GranFondo Riviera Nayarit will bring cyclists to Nuevo Nayarit for a race weekend along Mexico's Pacific coast.The event forms part of a broader sports tourism offering that includes golf, sailing, running, paragliding and, perhaps most visibly, surfing.Few destinations embody this connection more clearly than Sayulita.The colorful Pueblo Mágico has evolved from a fishing village into one of Mexico's most recognizable surf communities, attracting beginners, experienced surfers and an international community drawn to its close relationship with the ocean.Following its Surf City recognition in late 2026, 2027 will mark the first full year in which Sayulita welcomes visitors under the designation.Nearby San Pancho, Punta de Mita and other coastal communities further expand the region's appeal among surfers seeking different breaks and experiences.Increasingly, surfing in Nayarit extends beyond the sport itself. Initiatives are connecting surfing with coastal conservation, community development and the cultural identity of the state's Pacific communities.Pride by the PacificSayulita is also establishing itself as a regional gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community.Sayulita Pride has grown into a celebration incorporating a Pride march, performances, educational and cultural programming, and community events.Its growing popularity reflects the character of a town shaped by independent restaurants and shops, artists, surfers, wellness travelers, and international residents and visitors.The result is a distinctly local interpretation of Pride: casual, colorful and closely connected to the community and the beach.Dates and programming for the 2027 edition are expected to be announced closer to the event.When Surf Culture Meets Day of the DeadBy fall, Sayulita takes on another identity.Around October 31-November 2, the surf town fills with altars, marigolds, candles, Catrinas, music, art and community gatherings marking Day of the Dead, one of Mexico's most important cultural traditions.Nayarit has also been developing an International Day of the Dead Surf Festival, bringing together two defining elements of contemporary Sayulita: its international surf culture and traditions deeply rooted in Mexican identity.The combination creates a distinctive cultural experience.Mornings on the Pacific are followed by evenings spent among streets illuminated by candles and filled with ofrendas honoring deceased loved ones.For visitors interested in experiencing Day of the Dead through a regional lens, Sayulita offers a distinctive setting for a traditional Mexican celebration within one of the country's best-known surf communities.Beyond SayulitaWhile Sayulita remains one of Nayarit's most recognizable destinations, many of the state's distinctive experiences are found farther inland.Nayarit has nine Pueblos Mágicos, or Magical Towns, a designation awarded by Mexico's tourism authorities to communities recognized for attributes including history, traditions, architecture and culture.In Compostela, visitors can explore coffee-growing regions and meet producers whose beans are cultivated in the surrounding hills.Jala lies beneath the Ceboruco volcano and is recognized for its corn, traditional sweets and regional spirits.Mexcaltitán occupies a small island surrounded by wetlands, with compact streets and colorful homes creating one of the state's most unusual landscapes.Across the region, archaeological sites, markets, lagoons, mountains, artisan communities and traditional kitchens offer a broader perspective on the cultural and natural diversity of Pacific Mexico.Experiencing a Living Indigenous CultureNayarit is also home to Indigenous communities whose traditions remain central to the state's cultural identity.Among them are the Wixárika people, internationally recognized for intricate beadwork and yarn art featuring symbolism connected to their worldview, spirituality and relationship with nature.Community-based tourism initiatives are creating opportunities for visitors to engage with this culture through artisans and community members, with experiences incorporating art, storytelling, gastronomy and traditional practices.These encounters provide insight into the people and cultural traditions behind the artwork, extending the experience beyond the purchase of a handcrafted piece.Coffee, Corn and the Flavors of NayaritNayarit's cultural diversity is equally evident in its gastronomy.Along the coast, pescado zarandeado remains one of the state's defining dishes, complemented by shrimp, oysters, ceviches and other Pacific seafood specialties.Farther inland, the culinary landscape changes.Coffee cultivated around Compostela, traditional sweets, corn and regional spirits in Jala, markets and traditional cooks in Tepic, and small-scale producers contribute to a culinary identity closely connected to local ingredients and regional traditions.A growing calendar of culinary events, chef collaborations and food-focused travel experiences is also helping connect these traditions with the contemporary restaurant scene across Riviera Nayarit.From a Former Prison Colony to a Pacific Nature EscapeThe Islas Marías represent another distinctive chapter in Nayarit's tourism evolution.For more than a century, the remote Pacific archipelago was associated with the federal penal colony established there in 1905.Today, the destination has undergone a significant transformation.The former prison colony has become an environmental, historical and cultural tourism destination within the Islas Marías Biosphere Reserve, part of UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves.Visitors are drawn by opportunities to explore nature, biodiversity and history rather than a conventional island resort experience.The archipelago represents another dimension of Nayarit's tourism development, bringing destinations and stories largely unfamiliar to international travelers into a broader exploration of the state.The Beach Is Only the BeginningNayarit's transformation does not diminish the importance of the beaches that established Riviera Nayarit's international reputation.The state continues to offer more than 200 miles of Pacific coastline, the resorts of Punta de Mita and Mandarina, surf breaks around Sayulita and San Pancho, and long stretches of sand extending north through the region.What is expanding is the range of experiences available beyond the shoreline.Cycling along the Pacific coast, surfing, Pride celebrations in Sayulita, candlelit Day of the Dead altars, luxury theme park attractions, coffee-growing communities in Compostela, traditional sweets in Jala, Wixárika art, the wetlands around San Blas and the remote landscapes of the Islas Marías are contributing to a more diverse tourism offering.With new luxury hotels on the horizon, VidantaWorld expanding the region's entertainment options and an evolving international gateway improving access to more communities, 2027 is shaping up to be an important year for Nayarit.The state's growing tourism profile increasingly reflects a destination defined not only by its resorts and beaches, but also by its cultural heritage, natural landscapes, gastronomy, sporting events and diverse communities.For Nayarit, the Pacific coast remains a defining attraction. Its expanding collection of experiences is creating new reasons to explore everything beyond it.

Gustavo A Rivas-Solis

ENroute Communications

+1 917-438-7096

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Nayarit Takes the Spotlight as a Leading Travel Destination for 2027 News Provided By ENroute Communications November 19, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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