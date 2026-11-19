Lawsuit says T. Rowe Price fired worker before surgery

Federal complaint filed in Maryland asserts claims under the Family and Medical Leave Act, the ADA, and Maryland's fair employment law.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On November 18, 2026, Justly Prudent filed a federal lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of Zelda V. Yalartai, a former senior administrative assistant at T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. The complaint states that the Baltimore-based investment management firm discharged Yalartai on September 9, 2025, 13 days before she was scheduled to undergo surgery and begin medical leave.According to the complaint, Yalartai worked in T. Rowe Price's Legal, Compliance & Audit department from January 2023 until her discharge. The complaint states that in May 2025 she was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in both wrists and cubital tunnel syndrome, a compression of the ulnar nerve, in both elbows. It states that the condition limited her ability to type, write, grip, and lift, and that her position required sustained typing.The complaint states that on July 18, 2025, Yalartai requested leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and short-term disability benefits through the company's leave administrator for an absence beginning September 22, 2025, the date of her scheduled surgery. According to the complaint, her supervisor acknowledged the leave request in writing four days later. The complaint states that Yalartai had moved the surgery from August to September to give her supervisor time to arrange coverage and that she trained a contractor to cover her duties during the leave.According to the complaint, Yalartai told her supervisor in late August 2025 that her surgeon had determined surgery was the only remaining treatment. The complaint states that on September 4, 2025, she met with her supervisor to plan coverage of her duties during her absence.The complaint states that five days later, Yalartai was invited to a meeting titled“catch-up,” where her supervisor and a Human Resources representative informed her that her employment was terminated, effective immediately. According to the complaint, the company cited a lack of collaboration skills and an inability to work independently.The complaint acknowledges that T. Rowe Price issued Yalartai a final written warning in April 2025, which she disputed in writing. It states that the company issued no further warning or corrective action in the more than four months before her discharge and that during that period the company assigned her additional responsibilities, including managing a shared department mailbox, leading a multi-week SEC filing project, and preparing presentations for the department's leadership team.According to the complaint, T. Rowe Price told the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) that it discharged Yalartai because performance issues continued after the final written warning, and it listed ten matters dated between May and August 2025. The complaint states that at least four of those matters arose after Yalartai requested leave, including two dated the day she left work for a medical appointment.The complaint alleges that after the discharge, the company's leave administrator closed Yalartai's leave and disability claims as“Not Eligible,” and that her employer-sponsored health coverage ended on September 30, 2025. According to the complaint, Yalartai has been unable to afford the surgery without that coverage, and it has not taken place.The complaint asserts six counts against T. Rowe Price: interference and retaliation under the FMLA; disability discrimination and retaliation under the Americans with Disabilities Act; and disability discrimination and retaliation under the Maryland Fair Employment Practices Act. The complaint states that Yalartai filed a charge of discrimination with the EEOC in April 2026 and received notice of her right to sue in August 2026.The case is Zelda V. Yalartai v. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (Case No. 1:26-cv-04790-EA), filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.Justly Prudent is a general civil litigation and business law firm that provides comprehensive legal services across multiple practice areas, with particular aptitude in civil rights and constitutional tort litigation. While serving clients in matters ranging from complex commercial disputes to employment law, the firm maintains a steadfast commitment to advancing civil rights through impactful litigation against government misconduct and systemic constitutional violations. To learn more, visit Justly Prudent's website at or call the main office at (202) 921-6080.

Lars Kroner

Justly Prudent

+1 202-921-6080

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Former T. Rowe Price employee sues, says she was fired 13 days before surgery News Provided By Justly Prudent November 19, 2026, 20:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law



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