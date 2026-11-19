

Disclosure from the United States Office of Government Ethics revealed a shift from blue-chip retail to bonds and index funds.

Trump divested from consumer brands like McDonald's and Home Depot. The single largest transaction of the month was a $5 million to $25 million stake in the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF.

GameStop Inc. (GME) share price gained about 2% on Thursday after the U.S. Ethics Department disclosure for the month of November revealed a small buy-in by President Donald Trump in the video game retailer.

A disclosure from the United States Office of Government Ethics revealed that Trump purchased $1,001 to $15,000 worth of GME stock, sending the stock price higher.

Trump's investment portfolio underwent a significant realignment in September, moving capital away from established consumer staples and into short-term municipal debt and dividend-focused index funds, the disclosure revealed.

Shift Toward Fixed Income and Index Funds

In place of legacy blue-chip stocks, the portfolio heavily favored fixed-income assets and exchange-traded funds. During the first half of September, Trump acquired nearly 100 municipal bonds valued at a minimum of $18 million, with the majority set to mature within two years.

The largest single purchase of the month was a stake in the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), valued between $5 million and $25 million-the broad reporting brackets required by federal disclosure rules. Major allocations into short-term bond index funds also aligned with a Sept. 23 market selloff that drove five-year yields above 5%

Selective Tech and Retail Bets

Trump's accounts also made incremental purchases across several heavyweight technology firms, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon Inc.(AMZN), Netflix Inc.(NFLX), Nvidia Corp.(NVDA), Oracle Corp.(ORCL) and Tesla Inc.(TSLA).

One of the standout single-stock additions was TJX Companies Inc., the parent company of discount chains TJ Maxx and Marshalls, where Trump's net holding grew by between $251,000 and $964,000.

GME Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' with 'high' message volumes.

GME stock has gained about 29% year-to-date.

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