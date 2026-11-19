MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), the premier nonprofit provider of learning resources for legal professionals, is the new exclusive sponsor of Pearls On, Gloves Off, a podcast hosted by legal operations leader Mary O'Carroll. This collaboration will expand access to conversations with the leading voices in legal innovation to a wider audience across the profession.

For Pearls On, Gloves Off, O'Carroll invites respected legal innovation experts for candid, experience-driven conversations about reinventing legal service delivery in an evolving technological landscape. Guests draw on their experiences running high-performing legal organizations and businesses to offer practical insights into the industry's transformation. Each episode explores what is changing across the industry and what it will take to reinvent how legal services are delivered with discussions spanning technology, talent, legal operations, and emerging business models.

As part of the yearlong sponsorship, episodes will be hosted on PLI's website as well as major podcast platforms, with new episodes released every two weeks. The first PLI-sponsored episode features Erica Zollner, Brittany Colton, and Ray Mangum of Redgrave, a firm that operates at the specialized intersection of law and technology. The guests discuss what happens when lawyers and technologists work side by side, how AI turned 600,000 contract PDFs into a risk picture in five days, why disrupting yourself beats waiting to be disrupted, why clients still hold on to the billable hour, and how real-time feedback shapes how the firm rewards its people.

“I'm thrilled to join forces with PLI to amplify the bold ideas, fresh perspectives, and candid conversations moving the legal profession forward. Together, we're celebrating the people reshaping our industry and bringing their insights to a community eager to learn, connect, and imagine what's next,” says O'Carroll.

“PLI has long served as a trusted resource for legal professionals seeking both practical guidance and forward-looking perspectives," says Kirsten Talmage, Chief Strategy Officer. "Through this sponsorship, listeners gain direct access to accomplished leaders who are rethinking how legal services are delivered. We're pleased to support and amplify Mary O'Carroll's meaningful dialogues about innovation, leadership, and the future of legal practice.”

The collaboration builds on PLI's growing portfolio of podcasts, programs, video series, and publications designed to keep legal professionals informed about the forces reshaping their work.

To listen to Pearls On, Gloves Off and learn more, visit pli.edu.

About Pearls On, Gloves Off

Hosted by Legal Ops legend Mary O'Carroll, Pearls On, Gloves Off features a motley crew of some of today's most respected leaders and luminaries sharing their insights on legal innovation. Since its launch, Pearls On, Gloves Off has reached listeners in 121 countries and generated more than 60,000 downloads.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, practice guides, course handbooks, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI's mission is a commitment to the access to justice community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit to learn more.

CONTACT: Contact: Erin Kinsella, PLI 347.554.0073...