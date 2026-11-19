

Collective AI content licensing could surpass 2025 U.S. display advertising revenue in three years Independent analysis estimates that continued access to licensed content could be worth 15% to 35% of AI companies' revenue

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continued access to licensed content could be worth 15% to 35% of revenue to AI companies, according to an independent report from Mather Economics, a global strategic advisory firm serving digital media and publishing businesses. In The Price of Intelligence: Sizing the AI Content Licensing Opportunity and How Collective Licensing Can Unlock It, the authors examine what publisher content contributes to AI products and how collective licensing could make it easier for AI companies to secure the rights to use it.

“AI is growing quickly, but there's still no liquid market for licensed access to the publisher content AI companies rely on to produce high-quality products,” said Matt Lindsay, PhD, president and chief economist of Mather Economics.“Our analysis shows how collective licensing could provide AI companies the legal rights to use the content they need with minimal transaction costs. AI license payments will help fund the work of producing high-quality content.”

Collective licensing lets AI companies secure rights from many publishers through one agreement, reducing the time and cost of negotiating with each publisher separately. Mather's report estimates how much a market for those rights could be worth.



A defensible range for content value. Drawing on established AI scaling laws and economic models of AI demand, the analysis estimates that AI companies could be willing to pay 15% to 35% of revenue to retain access to licensed content.

What the estimate means in dollars. To illustrate the size of the opportunity, Mather uses a rounded $100 billion baseline based on the combined annualized revenue of OpenAI and Anthropic, two leading developers of general-purpose AI products. Applying the 15% to 35% range to that baseline implies $15 billion to $35 billion in annual content value.

How the opportunity could grow. U.S. display advertising generated $81.6 billion in 2025. If the $100 billion revenue baseline grew by 50% annually, estimated annual content value would exceed that benchmark in three years at the high end of Mather's range and in five years at the low end.

How other platforms pay for content. Other content markets show how platforms share revenue with the people and companies that supply the material their products depend on. Spotify pays roughly two-thirds of its music revenue to recording and publishing rights holders, and YouTube pays creators 55% of net ad revenue from ads on video watch pages. Why access could become more valuable. In Will We Run Out of Data?, Pablo Villalobos and his coauthors project that frontier AI models could draw on nearly all the public, human-written text available for training by 2032 if trends in model development continue. As the pool of unused text shrinks, newly published material could become more valuable for training. AI products that look up information to answer users' questions also need a steady supply of current material.



“Information, along with compute and power, is an essential input to AI products, and it's been the hardest of the three to pay for at scale,” Lindsay said.“Collective licensing reduces transaction costs, offers AI companies a reliable and authorized content supply, ensures innovation and competition, and gives publishers a transparent, scalable way to be paid for the value they create."

Learn more at mathereconomics.com/price-of-intelligence.

About Mather Economics

Mather Economics helps publishers and media companies improve performance and build sustainable businesses through analytics and strategic advice. Founded in 2002 with a mission to enable publisher and media company sustainability and profitability, Mather's proprietary predictive analytics, strategic advisory services and managed services support hundreds of global customers. Mather is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Antwerp and Toronto and is a subsidiary of Mediahuis, an international media group with over 30 newsroom brands and 1.7 million subscribers.

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