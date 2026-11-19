The six-factor, property-level score passed a blind, real-world test on two of 2026's most destructive British Columbia wildfires

- Pat Blandford, Founder & CEO of Property Guardian

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Property Guardian, a leader in wildfire risk intelligence for the insurance industry, today announced that its Canadian Wildfire Risk Score + Insights is now available for every province and territory in Canada. First launched in British Columbia and Alberta in August, the property-level score now covers all 10 provinces and three territories, roughly 90 million street-level locations, giving insurers, MGAs and brokers one consistent, explainable view of wildfire risk wherever they write Canadian property.

The national rollout comes with real-world proof. Property Guardian scored every location before the 2026 wildfire season opened, so the model never saw a single outcome from this year's fires, then checked those scores against what actually burned. Two British Columbia fires show the difference:

. Bald Range fire, Summerland: 81% of the burned area was already rated High or Very High. The industry benchmark placed none of it in its top tier and less than 1% in its top two. CatIQ's initial estimate puts insured losses at C$313 million across property and auto claims.

. Bradley Creek fire, Okanagan Lake: The fire destroyed about 230 homes. Its entire footprint was already rated Moderate or higher, with 42% rated High or Very High. The benchmark placed none of it in its top fifth and 41% in its bottom two tiers.

Wildfire is no longer a British Columbia and Alberta problem. Canada's two worst fire seasons on record both came in the last four years, and exposure now reaches carriers' books in every region. With national coverage, underwriters can apply the same score, the same six factors and the same risk classes from Vancouver Island to Nova Scotia to the Yukon.

Developed with Canadian wildfire science research partner ApexRMS, the Canadian Wildfire Risk Score + Insights is purpose-built for underwriting real property in the Canadian wildland-urban interface (WUI), where insured losses concentrate. It combines physics-based fire spread modelling, run on the latest 30-metre national fuels data with 10,000+ Monte Carlo simulations, with structure-level analysis built on roughly 9 million Canadian building footprints.

The result is a property-level score from 0 to 100, delivered with six transparent contributing factors that show exactly why a location scores the way it does. Underwriters can see the drivers behind every result and confidently defend their risk selection and pricing to insureds, brokers, reinsurers and regulators.

The six contributing factors:

. Fire Spread: How likely wildfire is to reach the location in an average season

. Wildfire Recurrence: Fire frequency and vegetation regrowth cycles

. Suppression Effort: How hard the terrain is to reach and defend

. Ember Exposure: Downwind, wind-driven spot-fire exposure

. Fire Intensity: How hot and receptive the fuels are

. Urban Conflagration: Structure-to-structure fire spread

Each factor can also be used on its own, so clients can drop individual signals into an existing pricing or underwriting model without replacing the scores or methods they already use.

Validated on Fires it Had Never Seen

Property Guardian validated the score out of sample, with no look-ahead: validation seasons were withheld from the model, scored using only what was known before each season, and tested against the federal National Burned Area Composite and head-to-head against the industry burn-probability baseline (BurnP3+). Key results:

. Stronger where property sits: In the WUI, the score ranked burned locations above unburned ones 79% of the time (AUC 0.79), compared with 69% (AUC 0.69) for the industry baseline.

. Concentrates the risk: The top 24% of land by score captured 56% of the area that burned, compared with 46% for the benchmark.

. Sees risk inside communities: Public fire-spread models are largely blind to the built environment, leaving roughly 2.3 million locations with no usable signal. The Canadian Wildfire Risk Score rates every one of them.

. Shows why, not just where: At Bradley Creek, Fire Spread alone would have placed the burned homes in lower classes; Ember Exposure, Wildfire Recurrence and Fire Intensity raised them into the top classes, the kind of signal a burn-probability map alone cannot provide.

“When we launched in British Columbia and Alberta, the first thing clients asked was when they could use it across the rest of their Canadian book,” said Pat Blandford, Founder & CEO of Property Guardian.“Wildfire doesn't stop at a provincial border, and underwriters shouldn't have to switch tools when it doesn't. Now every property in Canada gets the same physics-based score and the same six factors, and we can show it held up on fires the model had never seen. That's the standard this peril deserves.”

The expansion comes as wildfire has become one of the fastest-growing loss drivers in the Canadian P&C market. In 2023, Canada saw its worst wildfire season on record, with 16.5 million hectares burned, roughly seven times the long-term average. In 2024, the Insurance Bureau of Canada reported a record $9.2 billion in insured losses from severe weather, including about $1.3 billion from the Jasper wildfire alone. The 2025 season followed as the second worst on record, at roughly 8.3 million hectares burned.

Property Guardian's Canadian Wildfire Risk Score + Insights is available today for every province and territory in Canada, in three ways:

1. API integration for embedding the score, its class and all six factors directly into underwriting workflows

2. On-demand, single-property lookups and maps within Property Guardian Direct

3. Bulk Analysis Services for portfolio-wide review, with a 24-hour turnaround

Clients can also add the Data Science Add-On, with 30+ sub-factor layers and historical vintages for backtesting on their own book, and Field Insights on-site inspections, available in Canada today. Overwatch active wildfire intelligence for Canada will follow in time for the 2027 fire season.

To see how the score performs on your own portfolio, Property Guardian will score a sample of your locations and walk every result back to its drivers. Visit propertyguardian/products/canadian-wildfire-risk-score or contact Brian Bastian, Head of Product, at... to request the validation whitepaper or a personalized demo.

Joshua Clifton

Property Guardian

+1 773-230-1304

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Property Guardian Takes Its Canadian Wildfire Risk Score + Insights Nationwide, Covering Every Province and Territory News Provided By Property Guardian November 19, 2026, 20:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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