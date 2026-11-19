OneDose now takes a newborn's age in hours or days, keeps weights under 10 kg to two decimal places, and returns tube, line and fluid values from the new Neonatal Calculator.

Crews can enter a newborn's age in hours or days, keep weights under 10 kg to two decimals, and get tube, line and fluid values from a new Neonatal Calculator.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OneDose, the AI-driven EMS platform, today announced neonatal support built for EMS crews and for neonatal and pediatric critical care transport teams. Crews can enter newborns the way they assess them in the field, and a new Neonatal Calculator puts the values for the first weeks of life on one screen.How it worksPatient age now takes hours, days, months or years, so a 6-hour-old or a 3-day-old is entered as exactly that instead of as a fraction of a year. The patient type follows the age entered, so a newborn is set to Neonate without an extra tap. Any weight under 10 kg keeps two decimal places: a 0.5 kg premature infant shows as 0.50 kg, and the doses calculated from that weight use the same precision.The Neonatal Calculator takes a baby's weight and gestational age (24 to 42 weeks), the dextrose solution and the tube type, then returns endotracheal tube size and depth, umbilical line depths, ventilation targets, maintenance fluid and glucose infusion rates, and surfactant dosing. Crews verify each value against their agency protocol before use, and like OneDose's other calculators, it works without a signal.Why it mattersNewborns are the smallest patients a crew sees and the easiest to get wrong. Neonatal and pediatric transport teams work from detailed reference tables and weight-based math, often in the back of an ambulance or aircraft. OneDose shaped this release with feedback from neonatal and pediatric critical care transport programs, bringing the numbers those teams rely on into the same app as their protocols and dosing."Critical care transport teams told us they wanted what every EMS crew wants: the numbers they need on one screen, in the units they actually use. A newborn is measured in hours and fractions of a kilogram, so that's how OneDose takes them now," said Colton Hazlett, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at OneDose.AvailabilityNeonatal support is available now in version 1.17.4 of the OneDose mobile app. Ages in hours or days and two-decimal weights work as soon as crews update. The Neonatal Calculator is switched on per agency. Once it's added to an agency's calculators, it appears under Calculators on the Home screen. Agency admins can enable this from the Admin Console.About OneDoseOneDoseis an AI-driven EMS platform that seamlessly connects clinical point-of-care solutions, from pre-scene to hospital handoff. By unifying protocols, dosing support, documentation, and real-time clinical tools into a single workflow, OneDose empowers emergency clinicians to deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care, even in the most unpredictable conditions. OneDose supports 4,000+ EMS agencies across 40+ states. Learn more at myonedose.

Michael Elsbernd

OneDose

+1 651-212-5437

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OneDose Brings Neonatal Support to EMS and Critical Care Transport Teams News Provided By Hinckley Medical, Inc. dba OneDose November 19, 2026, 20:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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