How DEPORI works: one request to up to five verified suppliers, quotes side by side, and protected payment until delivery.

The DEPORI app for iPhone, available on the App Store in English and Arabic.

DEPORI, the verified B2B marketplace for business supplies in the UAE.

The first 30 verified suppliers on the Abu Dhabi-built marketplace for restaurants, cafés, hotels and offices get the Pro plan free for one month.

- Ahmed Elgammal, Founder and CEO of DEPORIABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DEPORI, the verified B2B marketplace operated by Deportivo General Trading L.L.C - S.P.C, is now onboarding suppliers across the United Arab Emirates. During its launch period, the first 30 verified suppliers receive the Pro plan free for one month, with no commission on their orders.The problem DEPORI was built to solveRestaurants, cafés, hotels and offices in the UAE buy operating supplies every week: packaging, kitchen equipment, cleaning tools, uniforms, furniture, printing and POS hardware. Much of that buying still happens through phone calls and WhatsApp messages, with prices that change from one conversation to the next and payment often sent before the goods arrive. Buyers cannot easily tell which supplier is reliable, and good suppliers spend time chasing leads and payments instead of serving customers.How DEPORI worksDEPORI brings that process into one verified marketplace. Every buyer and every supplier is checked before they can trade, with a trade licence and a signed agreement. A buyer sends one request, with the quantity, delivery location and date, to up to five verified suppliers, and the quotes arrive side by side.Payment is made through DEPORI. Once an order is delivered and the buyer's 48-hour window to report a problem has passed, the payment joins the supplier's next payout, made every Monday and Thursday.What suppliers getVerified buyers only: every business is checked by DEPORI before it can request a quote.Protected payment: buyers pay through DEPORI, and the money reaches the supplier after delivery.Simple pricing: the Free plan has no subscription and a 4% commission on paid orders. The Pro and Enterprise plans have no commission.Quick setup: up to 200 products can be added at once from one Excel file.A storefront on the web and in the DEPORI iPhone app, in English and Arabic.The free Pro month for the first 30 verified suppliers starts on the day the 30th supplier is verified, not on the day each supplier signs up, so joining early never shortens it.The journey so farDeportivo General Trading was licensed in Abu Dhabi in July 2024 as a general trading and e-commerce company. DEPORI went live in the UAE in August 2026, and on 18 November 2026 it launched its iPhone app on the App Store."I built DEPORI because buying for a business in the UAE should not depend on phone calls and promises," said Ahmed Elgammal, Founder and CEO of DEPORI. "Good suppliers deserve buyers they can trust and payments they can count on, and buyers deserve suppliers who are verified before they ever send a quote. The first 30 suppliers who join will help shape the marketplace, and we want them to grow with us from the first day."How to joinSuppliers can create an account at depori/for-suppliers, add their trade licence and sign the supplier agreement online. DEPORI then reviews the account, and the supplier's products go live.About DEPORIDEPORI is a verified B2B marketplace for business supplies in the United Arab Emirates. It connects restaurants, cafés, hotels, catering companies and offices with verified suppliers, with quotes compared side by side and protected payment until delivery. DEPORI is operated by Deportivo General Trading L.L.C - S.P.C, licensed in Abu Dhabi.

Ahmed Elgammal

DEPORI

+971 56 120 6997

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DEPORI Invites UAE Suppliers to Its Verified B2B Marketplace News Provided By DEPORI November 19, 2026, 20:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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