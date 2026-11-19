The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has reached the 90% milestone in the administration of the 2026 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, with the examination process continuing to progress smoothly and largely without incident. The Department is encouraged by the sustained stability of the examinations, which commenced on 13 October 2026, involving 962,832 registered candidates across the country.

The 2026 examination cycle is now approaching its final stages, with candidates scheduled to write the final high-enrolment subject papers in English today Thursday, 19 November, and Afrikaans on Friday, 20 November 2026. While these examinations will mark the conclusion of the writing period for a significant proportion of candidates, the Department wishes to remind the sector that the 2026 NSC examinations officially conclude on 26 November 2026.

As candidates complete their examinations, the Department reiterates its call for responsible celebrations and strongly discourages participation in so-called pens-down parties, which have historically been associated with incidents of alcohol abuse, substance use and other forms of conduct that compromise the safety and well-being of young people.

Completing twelve years of formal schooling represents a significant milestone in the educational journey of the Class of 2026, warranting celebration that is both responsible and mindful of the safety, dignity and future prospects of candidates.

As learners prepare to mark this important achievement, parents, caregivers, School Governing Bodies and communities are encouraged to exercise collective responsibility by providing appropriate guidance, supervision and support, while ensuring that celebratory activities do not compromise the wellbeing and future aspirations of young people.

DBE Acting Director for Communications, Mr Terence Khala, has urged candidates to exercise responsible judgement and resist peer pressure as the 2026 National Senior Certificate examinations draw to a close.“The Department appeals to the Class of 2026 not to allow a moment of poor judgement to compromise the years of hard work, discipline and sacrifice that have brought them to this important milestone.

While the conclusion of examinations is an occasion worth celebrating, it must be approached with a sense of responsibility and an appreciation of the opportunities that lie ahead.

We encourage candidates to celebrate responsibly, avoid activities that place their safety and wellbeing at risk, and remain focused on their future aspirations. Parents, caregivers and communities also have a critical role to play in providing the necessary guidance, support and protection during this period,” said Khala.

The culmination of twelve years of formal schooling constitutes a significant milestone in the educational journey of the Class of 2026, marking not only the completion of an important phase of learning and development, but also the transition towards further education, training and other pathways of personal advancement. Recognition of this achievement should therefore be accompanied by a commitment to responsible conduct that safeguards the dignity, safety and prospects of candidates. In this regard, parents, caregivers, School Governing

Bodies and communities are encouraged to reinforce their collective responsibility in providing appropriate guidance, oversight and support, ensuring that celebrations remain consistent with the broader imperative of protecting young people and preserving the opportunities that lie ahead.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.