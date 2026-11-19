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Best places To Work

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Herculite Products Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of high-performance and custom fabrics, is pleased to announce that the Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business have selected it as one of the Best Places to Work in PA for 2026.This is the fourth consecutive year Herculite has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania, a designation that highlights and honors the state's top workplaces. Companies are ranked based on an evaluation of each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics, as well as an employee survey measuring the employee experience.“We are extremely proud and honored to be recognized as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in PA, marking our fourth consecutive year receiving this distinction,” said Vice President of Human Resources Pamela Funk.“We believe our people are our greatest asset, and this recognition reflects the dedication, passion, and commitment of the associates who make our company what it is today. We foster a workplace culture built on respect, opportunity, collaboration, and continuous growth...an environment where every associate feels valued, empowered, and inspired to make a meaningful impact. This achievement belongs to our entire Herculite team. Thank you to each of our associates for the role you play in making Herculite a great place to work. We are proud of what we have accomplished together and remain committed to creating a workplace where people can thrive, grow, and build fulfilling careers.”“The 2026 Best Places to Work in PA foster a positive environment for employees to thrive. They are champions of business because they look out for the well-being of their team members. Happy employees work hard and love what they do, and that combination translates into financial success for the company,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business.

Matthew Brommer

Herculite Products, Inc.

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Herculite Named One of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for Fourth Straight Year News Provided By Herculite Products, Inc. November 19, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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