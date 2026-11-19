Escondido Funeral Home Celebrates 129 Years of Serving North County San Diego With Funeral, Cremation, and Burial Services

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alhiser-Comer Mortuary stands as Escondido's oldest continually operating business, tracing its roots to 1893 and owned by the Comer family since 1989. Owned and operated by Megan Comer, a third-generation funeral director, the mortuary provides funeral, cremation, burial, and pre-planning services to families throughout Escondido and the wider North County community. Families who want to learn more about the mortuary's history and staff can visit Alhiser-Comer Mortuary's history page. For 129 years, the firm has remained a constant presence in Escondido, continuing a tradition of personal, family-directed care that began generations before Megan Comer took ownership in 2018.Among the mortuary's ongoing distinctions is its ownership and operation of its own crematory, a capability that allows the Comer family to provide full continuity of care for every family it serves. Rather than transferring a loved one to a third-party facility, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary's licensed staff, including Megan Comer, a Licensed Crematory Manager, oversee the cremation process directly, and families may request to witness the process. This approach reflects the same standard of personal care the mortuary has offered Escondido and North County families for well over a century. Readers can learn more about Alhiser-Comer Mortuary's own crematory and how it supports families across the region.Megan Comer's leadership has been recognized both within the funeral profession and across the broader Escondido business community, underscoring the mortuary's continued standing as North County's oldest family-owned funeral home. The firm's staff includes licensed funeral directors, a bilingual Spanish-speaking director, and specialists in pre-planning and aftercare, reflecting the diverse needs of the families it serves. This continuity of ownership and staff experience remains central to how the mortuary approaches every arrangement, whether a traditional funeral, cremation, or memorial service. More information about the mortuary's community recognition and professional affiliations is available on its associations and awards page.Families throughout Escondido and the surrounding North County communities can reach Alhiser-Comer Mortuary at (760) 745-2162, any hour of any day. The mortuary's full service area, including nearby communities such as Rancho Bernardo, Valley Center, and Poway, is outlined on its North County service area page. Reviews from families the mortuary has served are also available through its Google Business Profile. As Alhiser-Comer Mortuary continues its 129-year history in Escondido, the firm remains committed to the same family-directed, personal approach that has guided it since 1897.

Megan Comer

Alhiser-Comer Mortuary

+1 760-745-2162

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Alhiser-Comer Mortuary Marks 129 Years Serving Escondido and North County News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 19, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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