Chilwa Minerals (NASDAQ: CHWM | ASX: CHW) presents at TZMI Congress 2026 in Singapore, highlighting its Lake Chilwa Critical Minerals Project and advancing mineral sands development initiatives.

Chilwa Minerals Founder and Managing Director Cadell Buss showcases the company's Malawi critical minerals portfolio at TZMI Congress 2026, featuring mineral sands, rare earth elements, niobium, tantalum, and gallium.

Company to highlight its Lake Chilwa heavy mineral sands portfolio and broader critical minerals opportunity before global industry participants

Chilwa Minerals Limited (NASDAQ:CHWM)

- Cadell Buss, Founder and Managing Director, Chilwa Minerals LimitedPERTH, AUSTRALIA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX: CHW) (Nasdaq: CHWM) ("Chilwa" or the "Company"), a Southern Malawi-focused critical minerals exploration company, today announces that Founder and Managing Director Cadell Buss will present at TZMI Congress 2026, taking place November 17–20 at the Grand Hyatt Singapore. Chilwa's participation reflects its continued engagement with the international minerals industry as the Company advances its exploration and development programs and works to position Lake Chilwa within the evolving global critical minerals supply chain.Chilwa Minerals Limited is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:“TZMI Congress brings together the industry participants whose expertise and perspectives are directly relevant to the next stage of our development,” said Founder and Managing Director of Chilwa Minerals Cadell Buss.“With an established mineral sands resource and technical studies progressing, this is an opportunity to emphasize the scale of our Lake Chilwa portfolio and engage with the broader industry on the commercial and technical considerations that shape successful project development. Our focus is on building a strong technical foundation, advancing our understanding of the project's potential and establishing relationships across the value chain, all priorities that support disciplined development and our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value.”During the conference, Mr. Buss will highlight Chilwa's Lake Chilwa Critical Minerals Project in southern Malawi, including its established heavy mineral sands resources, ongoing exploration activities and development priorities. The presentation will also provide an overview of the Company's broader critical minerals portfolio, which includes rare earth elements, niobium, tantalum and gallium.Chilwa is currently advancing its mineral sands development program, including a previously announced Scoping Study being undertaken by TZMI. The study is intended to inform the technical and economic evaluation of the Company's mineral sands resources and represents an important component of its ongoing project assessment.Organized by TZ Minerals International (TZMI), the annual Congress brings together participants across the global mineral sands, titanium dioxide and zircon industries to discuss market developments, supply chain dynamics and emerging opportunities.The investor presentation filed in connection with the event is available here.About Chilwa MineralsChilwa Minerals Limited (ASX: CHW) (Nasdaq: CHWM) is a Southern Malawi-focused critical minerals explorer advancing four concurrent programs within its Lake Chilwa licence area: a niobium-rare earth-tantalum-gallium discovery at the Nakombe target, a carbonatite-hosted rare earth exploration program, a heavy mineral sands project along the shores of Lake Chilwa, and an emerging ionic clay rare earth exploration program.The Company's portfolio provides exposure to multiple minerals used in aerospace, defense, advanced manufacturing, energy technologies and other industrial applications.For more information, visit .Cautionary Note to U.S. InvestorsChilwa reports mineral resources under the JORC Code (2012). JORC reporting differs from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's requirements under Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K, and JORC estimates may not be comparable with estimates prepared under U.S. standards. Chilwa remains in the exploration and evaluation stage, has not commenced commercial production and has not established proven or probable mineral reserves. U.S. investors should not assume that any mineral resource will become a mineral reserve or can be economically extracted.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. These include statements other than historical facts concerning Mr. Buss's planned participation and presentation at TZMI Congress 2026; engagement with industry participants; the Company's exploration and development plans; the timing, completion, results and implications of the TZMI mineral sands Scoping Study; the potential of the Lake Chilwa project; and strategic objectives, including long-term shareholder value. Such statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and may use words including“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“may,”“will,”“potential” or similar terms.Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and involve known and unknown risks that may cause actual results to differ materially, including funding availability and going-concern uncertainty; exploration, drilling, metallurgical, technical and economic outcomes; delays or changes in the Scoping Study; mineral resource estimates; commodity prices and demand; operating costs, personnel and equipment availability; permitting, environmental and regulatory matters in Malawi; political and currency conditions; ASX and Nasdaq listing compliance; and other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2026, its registration statement on Form F-1, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Australian Securities Exchange. These risks are not exhaustive. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.Investor Relations Contact:Chilwa Minerals Limited...+61 8 6189 4924To learn more about the B2i Digital Media Network, visitMedia Contact:

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

+1 212-579-4844

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Chilwa Minerals Founder and Managing Director to Present at TZMI Congress 2026 in Singapore

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Chilwa Minerals Founder and Managing Director Cadell Buss to Present at TZMI Congress 2026 in Singapore News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. November 19, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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