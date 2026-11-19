BRAND JAPAN's Black Friday campaign offers free U.S. shipping on all online store items, November 19–30, 2026.

The Tokyo-based retailer offers free shipping on all store items November 19–30, featuring Japanese cut glass, lacquerware, textiles and woodblock prints.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BRAND JAPAN Co., Ltd. is offering free shipping on all items in its U.S. online store during its Black Friday campaign, November 19–30, 2026. The offer applies to orders shipped to all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., including Alaska and Hawaii.Following the September launch of its U.S. online store, the Tokyo-based retailer is highlighting Japanese crafts for holiday gifting and everyday use. The collection brings together cut glass, lacquerware, dyed textiles and woodblock prints, with information about the makers, regions and techniques behind the products, along with care guidance where available.Customers can explore three categories:Table & DiningEdo Kiriko cut glass from Tokyo,, and Yamanaka lacquerware from Ishikawa Prefecture.Dress & AdornmentEdo Komon scarves and pocket squares, alongside Edo Sarasa stoles, tote bags and clasp pouches, showcase Tokyo's stencil-dyeing traditions.Home & InteriorEdo Mokuhanga woodblock prints include prints of works by Kitagawa Utamaro and Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. The category also features decorative pieces such as Yamanaka lacquerware flower vases.The free-shipping offer covers shipping charges for eligible U.S. orders placed during the campaign period. Customers can browse the full collection at .About BRAND JAPANBRAND JAPAN Co., Ltd. is a Tokyo-based company that works with Japanese artisans and craft producers to bring their work to overseas customers through e-commerce. The company manages product presentation, international shipping and customer support through its U.S. online store.Media ContactTakuma Ikubo, Founder & CEOBRAND JAPAN Co., Ltd....

TAKUMA IKUBO

BRAND JAPAN Co., Ltd.

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BRAND JAPAN Announces Free U.S. Shipping for Black Friday News Provided By BRAND JAPAN Co., Ltd. November 19, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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