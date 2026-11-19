MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Strategic acquisition pairs ParadisePOS's cloud-based point-of-sale platform with eProcessingNetwork's secure payment gateway architecture.

- Jimmy MinceyTYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ParadisePOS Acquires eProcessingNetwork to Expand Omnichannel Payment Solutions for Small and Medium BusinessesStrategic acquisition pairs ParadisePOS's cloud-based point-of-sale platform with eProcessingNetwork's secure payment gateway architecture.ParadisePOS, a provider of cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) software solutions for retail and restaurant operations, today announced the acquisition of eProcessingNetwork (ePN ), a payment gateway provider specializing in secure transaction processing for Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs) and merchant acquirers.The acquisition unites ParadisePOS's front-of-house point-of-sale ecosystem with eProcessingNetwork's backend payment gateway infrastructure. By combining these technologies, the joint entity will offer merchants a single, integrated platform handling physical in-person sales, mobile transactions, online checkout, and recurring billing.Key Highlights of the Acquisition:.Expanded Omnichannel Capabilities: ParadisePOS users gain access to eProcessingNetwork's payment processing capabilities, including web cart integrations, electronic invoicing, and secure customer vault storage..Streamlined Partner Ecosystem: ISOs, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), and payment facilitators working with both companies will soon be able to deploy a single unified POS-and-gateway stack to business merchants..Enhanced Technical Infrastructure: The combined engineering teams will focus on expanding API availability, hardware terminal compatibility, and PCI-DSS compliance frameworks to reduce setup times for new merchants."Acquiring eProcessingNetwork allows us to move toward a complete end-to-end processing environment," said Jimmy Mincey, Chief Executive Officer at ParadisePOS. "By integrating ePN's gateway directly into our POS software ecosystem we are giving our merchants and ISO partners a reliable, secure payment infrastructure that simplifies daily business operations.""Joining forces with ParadisePOS opens new operational avenues for our network of ISOs and merchant customers," said Vlad Galyuz, Chief Product Officer at eProcessingNetwork. "Together, we will continue delivering secure, flexible payment gateway solutions while accelerating the rollout of next-generation point-of-sale tools."The integration of eProcessingNetwork's operations into the ParadisePOS platform will begin immediately, and the company plans to rebrand eProcessingNetwork as Paradise Payments. No interruption of service expected for existing merchants or partner accounts on either platform.About ParadisePOSParadisePOS develops cloud-based point-of-sale software designed specifically for restaurants, retail storefronts, and mobile service providers. Utilizing modern iOS hardware integration, ParadisePOS offers inventory management, employee scheduling, customer loyalty programs, and real-time business analytics reporting. For more information, visit .About eProcessingNetworkeProcessingNetwork (ePN) is a software development company providing electronic payment processing solutions to Independent Sales Organizations. ePN enables merchants to accept credit cards, debit cards, and electronic checks across online, mobile, and brick-and-mortar storefronts through secure payment gateway services. For more information, visit .

Jimmy Mincey

Paradise Payments

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ParadisePOS Acquires eProcessingNetwork to Expand Omnichannel Payment Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses News Provided By Paradise Payments November 19, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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