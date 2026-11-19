MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- N'nanba (Robin Rue Simmons)EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chairman Omali Yeshitela to Keynote FirstRepair 's 6th Annual National Symposium for State and Local ReparationsMore than 60 speakers, including U.S. Representative Jonathan Jackson, state and local elected officials, legal scholars, faith leaders and artists from across the country, convene December 2 to 4 to advance reparations at the state and local levelFirstRepair today announced the speakers for its 6th Annual National Symposium for State and Local Reparations, taking place December 2 to 4, 2026 at the Hilton Orrington in Evanston, Illinois. Chairman Omali Yeshitela, Chairman of the African People's Socialist Party, will deliver this year's keynote address. The Symposium opens on December 2, the United Nations International Day for the Abolition of Slavery.Now in its sixth year, the Symposium is the signature gathering of the reparations movement. It brings organizers, policymakers, scholars, faith leaders, attorneys and artists into one room to share what is working, confront what isn't, and leave with action plans to carry home to their communities. This year's program, themed“Local Movement, Global Justice,” features more than 30 sessions on policy design, legal strategy, interfaith partnership and community engagement.“Every year, this Symposium proves that reparations isn't a distant idea. It's being designed, debated and delivered in cities and states across this country right now. The people in this room are the ones doing that work, and we gather to make each other stronger.” said N'nanba (Robin Rue Simmons), Executive Director of FirstRepair.Joining the keynote are Dr. Hilary Brown of the CARICOM Secretariat, Guyana; Dr. Ron Daniels of the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC); U.S. Representative Jonathan Jackson of Illinois' 1st District; Illinois State Representatives Carol Ammons and Sonya Harper; and Evanston Acting Mayor and 4th Ward Alderman Jonathan Nieuwsma.They'll share the stage with scholars, attorneys, organizers, faith leaders and artists from Harvard University, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the Movement for Black Lives, the New York Civil Liberties Union, the Ogletree Reparations Bar Association, Tulsa's Beyond Apology Commission, Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors, and reparations efforts from Denver to the Bay Area, and many more.The three-day program includes a reparations bus tour, regional reports from communities across the country, a public Reparations Town Hall, the Black Art Gallery & Marketplace, and the annual awards dinner honoring leaders in the movement.The Reparations Town Hall,“Growing Local Reparations; Navigating the 120th Congress and the Challenges Ahead,” takes place Thursday, December 3 from 6:00–8:00 p.m. CT at Second Baptist Church, 1717 Benson Avenue in Evanston, and includes the Evanston Reparations Recipient Ceremony. Moderated by Judge Lionel Jean-Baptiste and hosted by Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Michael C.R. Nabors, the Town Hall features U.S. Representative Jonathan Jackson (Illinois 1st District); Dr. Hilary Brown of the CARICOM Secretariat, Guyana; Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper; attorney and public policy consultant Michele Clark-Jenkins; Karli Butler of the Evanston Community Foundation; and Evanston reparations recipient Carlis Sutton. The Town Hall is co-hosted by FirstRepair, the City of Evanston, NAARC and the Reparations Stakeholders Authority of Evanston. It is open to the public and will be livestreamed. Registration is encouraged.Key Dates & InformationSymposium: December 2 to 4, Hilton Orrington, 1710 Orrington Ave, Evanston, IllinoisTheme:“Local Movement, Global Justice”Reparations Town Hall: Thursday, December 3, 6:00–8:00 p.m. CT, Second Baptist Church, 1717 Benson Ave, EvanstonTown Hall registration: eventnoire/e/2026-town-hallMedia inquiries:... | (847) 563-8579###About FirstRepair. Founded in 2021 and led by N'nanba (Robin Rue Simmons), architect of the nation's first government-funded reparations program, FirstRepair equips communities, local governments, and institutions to implement local reparations and has supported more than 100 communities nationwide. Learn more at firstrepair.

Victoria Shire

FirstRepair

+1 847-563-8579

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Chairman Omali Yeshitela to Keynote FirstRepair's 6th Annual National Symposium for State and Local Reparations News Provided By FirstRepair November 19, 2026, 20:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights



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