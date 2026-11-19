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From the bestselling author of Credit Is King comes a new framework for building wealth: money rewards structure, not character.

- I wrote Cold Money to teach you what I wish I'd learned about money sooner, TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wealth architect and CEO of WE Management Will Roundtree will release Cold Money: Building Wealth Without Letting Emotion Control You on January 26, 2027. The follow-up to his bestselling Credit Is King, Cold Money offers readers a framework for approaching financial decisions with strategy and structure while recognizing the emotions that can undermine their plans.Drawing on his journey from homelessness and sleeping in his car to building a seven-figure real estate portfolio and multiple businesses, Roundtree explores a question at the heart of the book: What if working hard and having good intentions are not enough to build lasting wealth?“Most of us were never taught how money really works. I wrote this book so you can learn it sooner than I did,” says Roundtree.Cold Money introduces a four-part framework built around mindset, credit, the cost of money, and asset building. Through personal experiences and practical guidance, Roundtree connects credit optimization, real estate investment, and financial decision-making to a central premise: money does not reward character. It rewards structure.The book examines how readers can recognize when emotion begins to override a financial plan and develop a more deliberate approach to borrowing, investing, and building assets. Topics include:- Building a financial foundation from zero.- Understanding changes in credit reporting and how AI is reshaping lending.- Recognizing the risks of“Buy Now, Pay Later” borrowing.- Navigating access to capital as a small business owner.- Examining why conventional wealth advice can fall short for Black Americans.- Building generational wealth through entrepreneurship.“Wealth is not built through hard work alone,” Roundtree writes.“It is built through strategy and structure.”Where Credit Is King focused on credit, Cold Money expands the conversation into a broader approach to building wealth. Roundtree encourages readers to understand the systems behind financial opportunities and make decisions based on a plan rather than pressure, fear, or impulse.Cold Money: Building Wealth Without Letting Emotion Control You will be available January 26, 2027. The paperback is priced at $19.99, ISBN 979-8-9953500-1-9. Readers can preorder through Barnes & Noble.About Will RoundtreeWill Roundtree is a wealth architect, entrepreneur, bestselling author, and CEO of WE Management. Drawing on his experience overcoming homelessness and building a real estate portfolio and multiple businesses, he helps audiences understand credit, capital, and wealth building. His work has been featured on platforms including The Adam Carolla Show, Benzinga, Fox, PBS, TEDx, and Angela Yee's Wealth Wednesdays.

Karen Jackson

The Vonnie & Ollie Agency

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Will Roundtree Releases Cold Money: Building Wealth Without Letting Emotion Control You News Provided By The Vonnie & Ollie Agency November 19, 2026, 20:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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