Continued geographic growth strengthens settlement planning support for plaintiff attorneys in Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan, New York, and New Jersey

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Forge Companies (TFC) continue to expand its national footprint with dedicated Settlement Consultants in Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan, New York, and New Jersey. This expansion reflects TFC's ongoing growth strategy and its commitment to helping plaintiff attorneys and the families they serve navigate the financial complexities that arise after a personal injury event.Leading TFC's presence in these markets are:.Louisiana: Sarah Dileo, Associate Settlement Consultant..Pennsylvania: Dillon Lojeski, Associate Settlement Consultant..Michigan: Michael Ruzycki, Settlement Consultant..New York: Rocio Crespo, Associate Settlement Consultant..New Jersey: Joe Lentz, Associate Settlement Consultant, joining in December 2026Beyond providing settlement planning, mediation support, trust planning, and wealth management services, TFC looks forward to becoming actively involved in these legal communities, including supporting state and local trial lawyer associations and other organizations dedicated to serving plaintiff attorneys."Strong relationships are the foundation of everything we do at The Forge Companies," said Peter Wayne, Chief Revenue Officer of The Forge Companies. "Expanding our presence in these states allows us to work more closely with plaintiff attorneys and the organizations that support them. We look forward to building lasting relationships with local trial lawyer associations, supporting their educational and professional initiatives, and ensuring attorneys have a dedicated resource they can rely on when helping their clients navigate the settlement process."This latest expansion builds on a year of continued growth for The Forge Companies. Earlier in 2026, the company established a dedicated presence in Texas, with Cliff Walston serving the Houston market and Thomas Markwalter serving Dallas. Looking ahead to 2027, TFC plans to continue expanding its geographic reach and strengthening its presence in across the country, including Minnesota, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Virginia."Growth is about more than entering new markets. It's about having the right people in place to make a meaningful difference," said Spooner Phillips, Co-Founder and CEO of The Forge Companies. "Our consultants are central to the relationships we build and the service we provide. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on investing in our team and bringing that same level of care and commitment to more communities across the country."This continued growth follows TFC's strategic partnership with TA Associates, a leading global private equity firm, announced in February 2026. The partnership supports TFC's long-term growth strategy and continued investment in its team, capabilities, and national.About The Forge CompaniesFor more than 20 years, The Forge Companies (TFC) have worked exclusively with plaintiff attorneys to help protect and maximize client recoveries-no matter how complex the settlement.Through its platform of affiliated companies, including Forge Consulting, Advocacy Wealth Management, Forge Capital, and Advocacy Trust, TFC delivers coordinated, long-term strategies that support clients well beyond a settlement. This team-based, holistic approach brings together specialized knowledge to address the full scope of a plaintiff attorney and their client's financial, legal, and personal needs.Today, The Forge Companies serve over 600 families nationwide. TFC supports attorneys at critical moments with settlement planning, mediation support, trust planning, wealth management, and tailored financial and business support services-so firms can stay focused on their cases while clients move forward with confidence. Services include settlement planning, mediation support, trust planning, wealth management, and tailored financial and business support services.Disclaimer:This communication is not an offer, solicitation, or confirmation to buy or sell securities or investment products, or an official confirmation of any transaction or official statement of The Forge Companies LLC or its affiliates (“Forge”). Forge does not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice; clients should consult their own professionals. Securities and insurance products are not FDIC insured, not guaranteed by any bank or government agency, and may lose value. This document may contain confidential or legally protected information. Unauthorized use, copying, or distribution is prohibited.

Beth Allen

The Forge Companies

+1 706-856-2535

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Forge Companies Expand National Presence Across Five New States News Provided By The Forge Companies November 19, 2026, 20:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.