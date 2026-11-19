Left to Right: Shane Cassell, Lisa R. Fussell and Dave Westervelt in front of the CDR vendor booth in Reno, NV.

CDR petitions the USDA to include commercial beekeepers in the $8 billion Harvest Fuel Relief Program and adopt a per-colony payment model.

- Shane Cassell

LAKE PLACID, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crop Disaster Recovery LLC (CDR) has formally petitioned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to stop leaving commercial beekeepers behind and ensure honey producers are included in the newly launched $8 billion Harvest Fuel Relief (HFR) Program.

On November 17, 2026, CDR submitted a formal petition and client endorsements to Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator William Beam, and Acting Deputy Administrator for Farm Programs Jamie White. The filing demands that the USDA explicitly recognize commercial honeybee and honey-producing operations as eligible specialty crop producers and establish a fair, per-colony payment methodology that reflects the real-world diesel costs of commercial apiaries.

Announced on October 19, 2026, the $8 billion HFR program, alongside President Trump's October 5 Executive Order 14435 temporarily suspending the 24.4-cent-per-gallon federal diesel excise tax and dyed diesel highway penalties, was created to protect American agriculture from surging fuel expenses during the 2026 crop year. However, because the USDA's initial HFR rollout relies on a national per-acre payment formula tied to planted acres for Title I row crops (such as corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton, rice, and sorghum), mobile beekeeping operations have been effectively cut out of the program.

"Commercial beekeeping is one of the most diesel-dependent sectors in American agriculture, yet honey producers have been left on the sidelines while Title I row crops are fast-tracked for January 2027 payouts," said Director of Client Relations, Shane Cassell at Crop Disaster Recovery LLC. "We are currently attending the 2026 CSBA (California State Beekeepers Assoc.)/AHPA (American Honey Producers Assoc.) Joint Convention in Reno, NV and speaking to attendees, Beekeepers don't measure their farms in planted acres, they measure them in honeybee colonies and thousands of highway miles hauling hives across state lines for honey production and vital crop pollination. Leaving honey producers out ignores the essential role they play in keeping our entire agricultural supply chain running."

A Pattern of Inconsistent Treatment

In its petition to the USDA, CDR highlighted a troubling pattern of inconsistent federal treatment toward the beekeeping industry. While honey was previously included in the Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops (MASC) program, it was excluded from Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers (ASCF). CDR is urging federal officials to end this inconsistency and deliver equitable relief under the Harvest Fuel Relief Program.

Unlike stationary row-crop farms, commercial apiaries are inherently mobile agricultural operations. Beekeepers incur massive fuel expenses both directly, operating heavy-duty trucks, trailers, and equipment to move colonies between summer and winter yards and pollination contracts and indirectly through rising per-mile freight charges paid to third-party haulers.

CDR's Four-Point Plan for Beekeeper Relief

To ensure honey producers are fairly compensated without delaying relief, CDR's petition outlines four specific requests for the USDA:

1 Eligibility: Formally confirm the eligibility of commercial honeybee and honey-producing operations whose primary agricultural asset is the honeybee

2 Fuel Expense Recognition: Account for both direct fuel purchases by apiary operators and documented fuel-related transportation costs paid to third-party haulers, with safeguards against duplicate compensation.

3.A Per-Colony Payment Methodology: Develop a tailored payment rate in consultation with commercial beekeepers rather than relying on planted acreage

4 Transparency: Clarify any statutory or administrative barriers affecting honeybee operations and outline how they will be resolved.

In addition to the petition, Crop Disaster Recovery LLC is submitting a separate technical proposal to the USDA recommending a per-colony payment rate backed by agricultural Extension budgets, actual client fuel cost comparisons, and bills of lading demonstrating sharp per-mile increases in hauling rates.

Call to Action for Honey Producers

While Title I crop payment rates are set for release this month ahead of estimated January 2027 direct deposits, the USDA is still finalizing payment methodologies for specialty crops and non-Title I commodities. CDR is urging commercial beekeepers nationwide to make their voices heard and join the fight for inclusion.

Honey producers can support this effort by:

.Submitting Fuel Cost Records: Following USDA guidance for non-Title I producers, beekeepers should send documentation of their increased 2026 diesel and hauling expenses directly to....

.Connecting with CDR: Commercial apiaries seeking assistance with documenting fuel losses or adding their operation to the industry endorsement effort can contact Crop Disaster Recovery at....

"Honey producers aren't asking for special favors, they are asking for fair, consistent recognition under a program built to offset rising diesel costs," added Shane Cassell-Director of Client Relations.

About Crop Disaster Recovery LLC (CDR):

Crop Disaster Recovery LLC specializes in helping commercial beekeepers, specialty crop growers, and agricultural producers navigate complex federal assistance programs, document operational losses, and secure the relief funding necessary to sustain their businesses.

Shane Cassell

Crop Disaster Recovery, LLC

+1 321-659-1335

...

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CDR Fights for America's Honey Producers After USDA Leaves Beekeepers Out of $8 Billion Harvest Fuel Relief Program News Provided By Crop Disaster Recovery, LLC November 19, 2026, 20:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Law, Natural Disasters, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, U.S. Politics



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