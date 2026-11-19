Hayes Smart Start graduates pose for group photos

Garry Clark, Jr. (Omaha Inland Port Authority) speaks to graduates at the November 18 ceremony

Dr. Jackie Robbins and her family poses with Frank Hayes (leader at Hayes & Associates) at their graduation in January 2026

Hayes & Associates, an Omaha-based accounting firm, celebrated 20 graduates of the Hayes Smart Start financial literacy program on Wednesday, November 18.

- Garry Clark, Jr., Executive Director at Omaha Inland Port Authority

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As small business owners navigate rising costs and economic uncertainty, Hayes & Associates, an Omaha-based accounting firm, celebrated 20 Hayes Smart Start graduates on Wednesday, November 18. The event marked the eighth cohort to complete the 10-week financial literacy program, which launched in July 2025 and has now graduated nearly 150 small business owners.

Among those celebrating with the new graduates was Dr. Jackie Robbins, co-founder of Rib Shack Smoke House. She completed Hayes Smart Start with her husband and children in January.

"It had a great, great impact for our family business because you want everybody to have the same mindset and be on the same level of understanding financial literacy so we can grow the company and pass it down in the family," Robbins said.

Robbins encouraged new graduates to put their financial knowledge into practice, something she and her family have focused on doing over the past year. Their long-term vision is to build their business into a franchise model so other entrepreneurs can operate locations, with the Robbins family providing financing and mentorship to support their success.

"Jackie's story is exactly why we created this program,” said Davida Adams Stewart, senior manager of client experience and talent management at Hayes & Associates. "We've heard from a lot of graduates who have intentionally taken this course, in part, to share what they learn with others. We've seen how powerful it can be when this knowledge is shared, creating a ripple effect that reaches beyond a single business and impacts generations.”

The accounting professionals at Hayes & Associates developed Hayes Smart Start to provide practical education on budgeting, cash flow, financial reports, pricing, debt management and preparing to apply for loans and grants. The program is valued at $1,000 per participant, with tuition waived through funding from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development's North and South Omaha Recovery Grant Program.

Hayes & Associates plans to continue Hayes Smart Start through its nonprofit entity, Hayes Cares, and is seeking donor and sponsor support for the program.

To learn more about Hayes Smart Start, visit hayes and select the Financial Education button.

About Hayes & Associates

Hayes & Associates is one of Nebraska's longest-standing and most culturally diverse CPA firms, offering trusted, personalized accounting advice and services for more than four decades. The firm has deep roots in Omaha and is part of the national BDO Alliance, bringing broad expertise to businesses, nonprofits, government entities and individuals.

Monique Farmer

Hayes & Associates

+1 402-210-7308

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20 entrepreneurs graduate from Hayes Smart Start financial literacy program News Provided By Monique Farmer, Hayes & Associates November 19, 2026, 20:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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