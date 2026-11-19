Denali and Wonder Lake from Air. Courtesy of NPS/Jacob W. Frank

Denali National Park and Preserve is preparing for a busy 2027. But there's no reason to hold off on visiting the park until May.

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Denali National Park and Preserve, recently named to both Travel + Leisure's and The Points Guy's Where to Go lists for 2027, is preparing for a busy year ahead. According to Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA) President and CEO Jillian Simpson, visiting the iconic park in the winter can be just as rewarding as the rest of the year.

The completion of the Pretty Rocks Bridge earlier this fall means vehicular access will be restored to the western half of Denali's backcountry by May 2027, after a five-year closure. The National Park Service proactively announced an increase in the number of vehicles allowed on Denali Park Road, expanding visitor access during the high season between Memorial Day and Labor Day. And summer transit bus and campground reservations are opening on Dec. 1, at ReserveDenali.

But there's no reason to hold off on visiting the park until May.

“Many travelers don't realize Denali is open year-round,” Simpson said.“The mountains and landscape are strikingly beautiful when blanketed in snow. Winterfest is one of my favorite times to be there.”

Denali Winterfest is held annually in late February. The family-friendly weekend celebration is packed with ranger-led activities, from guided snowshoe walks and cross-country skiing to community skate events and kicksled tours.

In addition, several guided tours are available to visitors all winter.

.Traverse Alaska offers guided multi-day adventures in Denali, combining dog mushing, aurora borealis viewing, skiing and more.

.See Denali from air or land with the Northern Alaska Tour Company. Flightseeing tours take visitors all the way to the summit of North America's tallest peak, while the one-day drive tour leaves from Fairbanks for an afternoon nature walk or snowshoe in the park.

.Go off-road on park trails in a heated and enclosed search & rescue vehicle with Denali Fat Truck Tour. Guests will learn about the geology and history of the area, as well as take in the views from an upper vantage point.

.Visit the park's sled dog kennel and meet the only working canine rangers in a national park. The kennels are open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. in the winter. Visitors discover how the park's sled dog team assists their human counterparts maintain the park in winter.

For more information about visiting Denali in winter, go to TravelAlaska.

FAQ

How to travel to Denali National Park and Preserve?

In the winter, Denali National Park and Preserve is accessible by car or the Alaska Railroad. The park is located at Mile 237 of the George Parks Highway or Alaska Highway 3. Travelers can drive from Anchorage (about 240 miles south of the park) or Fairbanks (120 miles north of the park). The Alaska Railroad's Aurora Winter Train also travels between Fairbanks and Anchorage with a stop at the Denali National Park entrance on select days of the week.

What to do in Denali National Park and Preserve?

Winter activities in the park include dog mushing, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and biking. Visit the Murie Science and Learning Center at Mile 1.3 of the Denali Park Road to talk to park rangers, view the displays or borrow snowshoes.

Where to stay in Denali National Park and Preserve?

Several accommodation options are open year-round in Healy, about 15 minutes north of the park entrance.

What's the weather like in the winter?

The winter season lasts from October through April, with snowfall arriving as early as mid-September. Be prepared for the cold; average temperatures can range from 2 to 28 degrees Fahrenheit. Daylight hours will change drastically depending on the month of your visit. On the shortest day of the year in December, Denali gets just 4.5 hours of daylight, though an hour of pre-sunrise and post-sunset civil twilight provides useable light for activities. By March, the park sees from 10-13 hours of daylight. Darker skies mean more opportunity for aurora viewing.

About Alaska Travel Industry Association

The Alaska Travel Industry Association, Alaska's leading statewide nonprofit membership association for the travel industry, promotes Alaska's tourism industry as an economic contributor while providing statewide marketing resources, education opportunities and advocacy to members. ATIA's work includes running Travel Alaska, the traveler-facing brand promoting tourism to the state.

Meghan Murphy

Thompson & Co. Public Relations

+1 212-729-8634

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Yes, Denali National Park and Preserve is open this winter News Provided By Thompson & Co. Public Relations November 19, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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