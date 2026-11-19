Zelenskyy Calls NATO and EU Membership Key Security for All Europe

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 20 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday (local time) called NATO and European Union membership the strongest security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe, while urging the formation of a four-party negotiation format involving Ukraine, Europe, the United States and Russia to bring an end to the ongoing war. Addressing a press conference with leaders following the Coalition of the Willing meeting, Zelenskyy said that NATO and the European Union would remain the pillars of Europe's security architecture and emphasised that Ukraine's military strength, experience and technological capabilities would further strengthen both organisations.

He expressed gratitude to the E3 countries and other partners for acknowledging that NATO membership was the best security guarantee for Ukraine and the wider European region. "Today, we had a very substantive discussion about security guarantees for Ukraine. I am grateful to the E3 countries and to all our partners who clearly state that the best security guarantee for Ukraine – and, in fact, for all of Europe – is NATO membership," Zelenskyy said. "NATO and the EU have been and will remain the pillars of the European security architecture. And we all understand that with Ukrainian strength, Ukrainian experience, and Ukrainian technologies, NATO and the EU will be far more reliable defenders of the European way of life and European security," he added.

He further described Ukraine's membership in the European Union as a concrete security guarantee for the entire region, saying that both NATO and EU membership were essential to preventing future conflicts in Europe. "Ukraine's membership in the European Union is also a security guarantee for all of us – a very concrete one. Just like NATO membership. Everyone needs to recognise this reality – and we are all practically reaching that point. And this is precisely where the answer lies to how we can ensure that there is no more war in Europe for decades and decades to come," he said. On the diplomatic front, Zelenskyy said that US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner participated in the Coalition of the Willing meeting and that an understanding had been reached on European participation in negotiations with Russia. "There is a decision that Europeans will participate in the negotiation formats with the Russians. This is important," he said, adding that Europe would be represented by five countries, along with the European Union and NATO.

He said the United States understood the importance of strong and coordinated European participation in the negotiations. "Later today, we will speak separately with the American envoys about when the next meeting will take place and what its agenda will be. It must now be a four-party meeting – Ukraine, Europe, America, and Russia. We are really counting on this. The agenda for the meeting must be jointly developed and approved by all of us – Ukraine, Europe, and America," Zelenskyy said. Calling for greater international pressure on Moscow, he said that Russia must engage in serious negotiations rather than delay the diplomatic process, warning that Ukrainians continue to lose their lives in the conflict.

"And together, we must take the necessary steps to ensure that Russia engages in serious, substantive work instead of wasting time. This is very important to us because people are dying – our Ukrainians. And we do not want Russia to drag all of this out into the winter. Pressure is needed," he said. Zelenskyy added that Europe was prepared to impose fresh sanctions and extend further support to Ukraine, while calling on Washington to use its influence on Russia. "Europe is ready with new sanctions and new steps to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. It is important that the United States of America exert its influence on Russia," he said. Highlighting the deteriorating security situation, the Ukrainian President said that Russian attacks had intensified since mid-summer, particularly involving ballistic missiles and jet-powered Shahed drones. "Since mid-summer this year, Putin has been steadily increasing attacks, particularly with the most dangerous weapons – ballistic missiles and jet-powered 'shaheds.' We need special joint action to ensure that we have real protection," he said.

He said Russian strikes continued across Ukraine, with dozens of people injured and fatalities reported on Thursday alone. Expressing condolences to the families of those killed, Zelenskyy also highlighted damage to important religious and diplomatic buildings in Kyiv. "In Kyiv, a Russian 'shahed' damaged St. Volodymyr's Cathedral – one of the most important churches not only in Ukraine but in our entire part of Europe. The buildings of the Austrian and Dutch embassies were also damaged," he said. Emphasising the urgency of strengthening Ukraine's defence infrastructure, he said, "That is why protecting our cities and villages, our energy infrastructure, our logistics, and bridges is truly our first priority."

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's partners had agreed on the need to strengthen its defence capabilities and that decisions on additional assistance packages would follow. "All our partners agreed today that we need to strengthen our defence, and there will be decisions – there will be support packages. We reached the relevant agreements today," he said. In a separate post on X, Zelenskyy thanked the countries participating in the Coalition of the Willing meeting and outlined the key areas discussed, including financial assistance, air defence, military capabilities and diplomatic efforts to achieve peace. He said the discussions included the implementation of the European Union's decision to provide Ukraine with 45 billion euros to meet its budgetary requirements as quickly as possible. The Ukrainian President also highlighted the need to strengthen air defence, particularly through PURL, provide a winter package of anti-ballistic interceptors and develop new defence capabilities jointly with European partners. "Of course, we are also discussing diplomacy aimed at achieving a dignified peace. I am grateful to everyone who strengthens our defence and works to bring Russia's war to an end," Zelenskyy said. (ANI)