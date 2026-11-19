The Portfolio Committee on Land Reform and Rural Development yesterday adopted its preliminary Budgetary Review and Recommendation Report on the performance of the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development and its entities. The committee noted that the department's annual report and the report of the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights have not yet been finally audited and tabled. The findings are therefore provisional, and the committee will table a supplementary report once the audited outcomes are available.

The committee found the department's financial performance unsatisfactory. Of a final appropriation of R10.468 billion, R7.865 billion was spent, or 75.1 per cent, leaving R2.603 billion unspent. Programme 3: Land Reform and Restitution accounts for R2.333 billion of this under-expenditure. More than R2.28 billion in transfers and subsidies intended mainly for restitution beneficiaries was not spent. The committee regards this as a delay in constitutional redress, not merely a financial management matter.

Non-financial performance was also weak. The department achieved 15 of its 23 annual targets (65 per cent), the lowest level in five years. Land Administration performed best at 89 per cent. Land Reform and Restitution and Rural Development each achieved only 60 per cent, and Administration achieved 25 per cent. Only 35 539 hectares were allocated against a target of 44 000, and 239 land claims were settled against a target of 281. In rural development, 227 jobs were created against a target of 450. The committee is also concerned about vacancies in senior positions, delayed organisational redesign and the late submission of financial statements.

The committee noted that the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights spent R1.935 billion of about R4.189 billion (46.2 per cent), leaving R2.254 billion unspent while claims backlogs persist.

The committee also noted that the Office of the Valuer-General performance rose to 89 per cent, all valuation requests were completed and a clean audit was achieved. However, vacancies in senior management remain a concern.

The committee raised their concerns with regard to the Ingonyama Trust Board, which recorded beneficiary disbursements of R61.3 million and strong lease collection. However, the Trust again received a qualified audit opinion, and 96 per cent of debtors are older than 120 days.

The committee further noted that the Agricultural Land Holdings Account has assets of R16.9 billion, but lease receivables of about R894.6 million and irregular expenditure above R1 billion.

The committee noted that the Deeds Registration Trading Entity is financially healthy, with revenue of R1.285 billion and a surplus of R285.5 million. However there is slow progress on the electronic Deeds Registration System and rising receivables need attention.

The committee concluded that the main challenge is no longer funding alone, but the capacity of institutions to turn appropriated resources into measurable land reform outcomes. Under-expenditure, weak project implementation, growing debtors, governance deficiencies and reporting that emphasises outputs over outcomes continue to undermine the effectiveness of current allocations.

The committee recommended that the Minister of Finance review the funding architecture of land reform institutions so that appropriations match delivery capacity, impact and constitutional obligations. Further, the Minister of Finance, with the Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, should consider additional allocations for capacity gaps in restitution; Communal Property Associations support and tenure reform, including the Mwelase and LAMOSA court obligations; and ring-fence funding for projects ready for implementation.

The committee further recommended that a dedicated conditional funding framework be created for the Integrated Land Reform and Rural Development Support Programme, focused on post-settlement support. It also recommended that a multi-year funding assurance be provided for major ICT modernisation projects, including the e-DRS, with monitoring of projects above set expenditure thresholds.

Moreover, the committee recommended that a comprehensive review of the Agricultural Land Holdings Account financial model be conducted and reported to Parliament. Furthermore, equitable access to land and communal land tenure legislation should be finalised without further delay. Importantly, the long-term funding model of the Ingonyama Trust Board should be reviewed, so that administrative costs are not met from beneficiary-derived revenue.

The committee will continue to exercise rigorous oversight to ensure that funds appropriated by Parliament deliver land, rights and livelihoods to the people they are meant to benefit. Responses to the recommendations are expected within two months of the report's adoption by the National Assembly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.