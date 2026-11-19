The Health Committee of Parliament has called on government to prioritise funding under the Ministry of Health, to improve the availability of essential medicines in health institutions across the country.

The Committee highlighted calls by KCCA health facilities urging government to support the operationalisation of five facilities upgraded to city community hospitals, and provide Shs17 billion for recruitment of 517 additional health workers.

The observations and recommendations are contained in four reports regarding countrywide visits to public health facilities tabled by Committee Chairperson, Hon. Julius Monday, to Parliament on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

Hon. Julius Rude observed that the availability of essential medical supplies at health facilities managed under Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), stood at 52.2 per cent against a target of 95 per cent.

He attributed the gap to insufficient supplies from National Medical Stores (NMS) and increasing patient numbers.

“The KCCA Directorate also reported gaps in essential medical equipment, which continue to constrain service delivery. The Authority requires an additional Shs8.5 billion for medicines and logistics to improve availability,” he said.

An oversight visit to national referral hospitals across the country also revealed inadequate funding for cardiovascular essential health supplies, where heart patients informed the committee that medicines which are free of charge were occasionally not provided, because they were out of stock.

“The Ministry of Health and National Medical Stores should strengthen the availability of essential medicines and medical supplies at all national referral hospitals, to minimize the need for patients to purchase essential commodities from private outlets,” Monday noted.

In an interaction with National Medical Stores, the Committee learnt that the national requirement of essential medicines and health supplies was estimated at Shs1.57 trillion for financial year 2024/2025 against the committed funding of Shs1.38 trillion, leaving a 12 per cent funding gap.

“The Committee recommends that Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health and NMS, ensure adequate funding against validated gap of Shs181 billion. Government should maintain predictable, front-loaded releases to support early procurement, bulk purchasing and continuity of supplies,” said the Committee Chairperson.

He added,“Ministry of Finance should avail adequate funding for the expansion and rehabilitation of congested maternal and child health facilities and medical wards at national referral hospitals. Hospital management must strengthen routine maintenance and cleanliness of all service areas.”

To improve timely procurement and distribution of medicines and medical supplies by NMS, the Committee called for a more transparent, data-driven accountable supply chain, reconciliation of funding gaps, and measurement of supplier performance.

“Digital integration should connect national procurement decisions with real-time facility stock and consumption information,” the Committee report states.

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has scheduled Tuesday, 24 November 2026 for consolidated debate of the oversight reports tabled by the Committee.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.