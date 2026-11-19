President Isaias Afwerki today received the credentials of six ambassadors accredited to Eritrea at a ceremony at the Denden Guest House.

The ambassadors who presented their credentials were Mr. Phillip M. Modise of the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Daniel Losada Millar of the Kingdom of Spain, Dr. Rita Viktoria Herencsar of Hungary, Mr. Park Sang-Tae of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Abdullah bin Nasser-Rahbi of the Sultanate of Oman, and Mr. Mirko Giulietti of Switzerland.

The Ambassadors conveyed messages of goodwill from their respective heads of state and government to President Isaias Afwerki. They also expressed their commitment to strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation between their countries and Eritrea.

Ambassador Phillip M. Modise of South Africa and Ambassador Abdullah bin Nasser-Rahbi of Oman expressed their countries' readiness to strengthen friendly relations with Eritrea and expand cooperation across various sectors.

Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Amin Hassan, Director of the Office of the President, attended the occasion.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.