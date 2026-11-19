The Director General for Political and Diplomatic Affairs, Amb. Josphat Maikara, today received a courtesy call from H.E. Kristina Radej, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia accredited to Kenya and Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and preparations for the forthcoming official visit to Kenya by Slovenia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, H.E. Mr. Tone Kajzer.

The visit, scheduled for 25th to 27th November 2026, is expected to advance cooperation in trade, investment, health, education, peace and security, while strengthening political dialogue and institutional partnerships between the two countries.

The Slovenian Minister is expected to be accompanied by a 20-member business and institutional delegation, reflecting growing interest in expanding economic engagement and unlocking new investment opportunities.

The visit builds on the outcomes of the State Visit to Kenya by Slovenian President H.E. Dr. Nataša Pirc Musar in 2025, which provided renewed momentum for closer diplomatic and economic cooperation.

During the visit, the Slovenian Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, focusing on political consultations, economic cooperation and regional peace and security.

The two countries are expected to advance the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations signed in May 2025, including preparations for the inaugural bilateral consultations in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Trade and investment will feature prominently, with the Kenya–Slovenia Development-Business Forum expected to bring together government officials, investors and private-sector representatives to explore opportunities in manufacturing, technology, pharmaceuticals and other priority sectors.

The engagements will also seek to advance the proposed Memorandum of Understanding on Economic Cooperation and strengthen collaboration between the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its Slovenian counterpart.

Peace and security cooperation will also form part of the engagements, with emphasis on capacity building, peace support operations and institutional partnerships. The two countries are expected to exchange perspectives on security developments in the Horn of Africa, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Great Lakes region.

The visit will further provide opportunities to strengthen academic exchanges, research collaboration, humanitarian assistance and multilateral cooperation.

Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening relations with Slovenia and translating existing bilateral agreements into practical programmes that promote economic growth, sustainable development and shared prosperity.

The forthcoming visit is expected to consolidate the gains made in Kenya–Slovenia relations and open new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign&Diaspora Affairs, Kenya.